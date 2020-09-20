Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

October 31st is on the horizon and, uh, we still don't have a costume. Here's some celebrity Halloween costume ideas to get you started...

Trick or treating and Halloween parties may be off the cards this year (damn pandemic), but I’m predicting a rise in Zoom Halloween parties, so you may still get your time in the (virtual) spotlight. Now, you could just poke two holes in a bed sheet this year and call it a day. Or you could really step up your Halloween game this year and look to our favourite A-listers for some next level Halloween costume ideas.

Most of us will normally just grab a Primark onesie or slap some fake blood on a standard fancy dress costume, but some celebrities go above and beyond and I for one think we should all live our life as fully as Heidi Klum does.

Best Celebrity Halloween Costumes Ever

When Cindy Crawford stepped out as Marilyn Monroe on The Tonight Show in 1996, she raised the bar for celebrity Halloween costumes forever. Fas forward a few years and we have Bella Hadid and The Weeknd went hard as the nostalgic Beetlejuice and Lydia, while Lupita Nyong’o stole the show as Dionne from Clueless. It goes without saying that Heidi Klum is the master of disguise, committing hours to Fiona from Shrek, Old Heidi Klum, Jessica Rabbit and wrangling up an entire posse of ladies to transform into Heidi clones.

For 2019, Kim Kardashian won at everything by recreating Elle Wood’s Harvard University admissions video, though Jessica Biel as husband Justin Timberlake was a close second.

Funny Celebrity Halloween Costumes

There’s a few celebrities who have gone above and beyond to tickle our funny bones, with creative Halloween costumes that are a spin on the regular sexy-anything. Adele, donning facial prosthetics as The Mask, and Fergie as a child pageant star tread the line between nightmarish and comedic. Colton Haynes is iconic as Miss Piggy, while Katy Perry went all out as a fiery red hot cheetoh.

We’ve put together a whole list of A-list Halloween looks below, but if you need a dash more inspiration then check out our favourite Halloween make up ideas and Halloween make up tutorials.

Pinterest Halloween

If you find yourself still stuck for inspiration, then how about turning to the biggest ideas generators in the world? Pinterest sees a surge of desperate trick or treaters every October and this year, they’ve put together their biggest predictions of what the most popular Halloween costumes are going to be.

Most Popular Halloween Costumes 2020 (according to Pinterest)

While we wait for the final list of 2020 trends, which may or may not involve dressing up like your latest Netflix obsession, ahem Cheer or Tiger King, here’s a look book at last year’t top trends.

If that’s not enough for you, how about a video showing us 100 years of Halloween style? From the downright scary to the more commonly seen ‘I know I’m meant to look scary but this is a great excuse to dress up as a cat’ costume, ten hugely different outfits are dutifully pulled off by a team of make-up artists, stylist and hairdressers – and one very patient model.