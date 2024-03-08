Taylor Swift has a very famous cousin and we had no idea

Taylor Swift is undoubtedly the most talked-about woman in the world, and from her sell-out Eras tour and her upcoming studio album, to the news that the V&A is looking to hire a Taylor Swift superfan, she never fails to make headlines.

It is her relationships that get the world talking the most, from her A-list friendship group to her high profile relationship with Travis Kelce.

This week however it was her family connections that made headlines, as it was reported that the 34-year-old Blank Space singer has a very famous family connection.

According to Ancestry, Taylor Swift is actually related to famed American poet, Emily Dickinson (1830 - 1886).

“We need to calm down…but how can we when we have BIG news!?” read a post on Ancestry's Instagram account this week. “Renowned American poets Taylor Swift and Emily Dickinson are 6th cousins, three times removed.

The post continued: "Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather) who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut. Guess we can truly say that all's fair in love and poetry".

"Cannot calm down", posted one TS fan, while another wrote: "Could this be any cooler?".

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Given Swift's love of an Easter egg, dropping hints and secrets for fans in her music, the news of her and Dickinson's connection has got people talking - particularly as Swift has referenced Dickinson's words in the past.

The family connection has made particular news given the name of Swift's upcoming studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, set for release on 19th April.

Swift announced the upcoming album on stage in a now-viral Grammy's acceptance speech.

“Okay, this is my 13th Grammy, which is my lucky number. I don’t know if I’ve ever told you that,” read her speech. “I want to say thank you to the members of the Recording Academy for voting this way, but I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans. So I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I have been keeping from you for the last two years, which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19th. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I’m going to go and post the cover right now backstage. Thank you, I love you! Thank you!"

What does it all mean?

We will continue to update this story.