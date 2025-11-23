One A-List Friend Just Spoke Out About Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis’ Relationship

Jennifer Aniston's relationship with hypnotist Jim Curtis continues to make headlines, with the A-listers making their first public appearance together earlier this week.

Aniston, 56, and Curtis, 50, have reportedly been dating since July 2025, confirming their relationship after months of speculation. And with their romance now officially being common knowledge, friends have been speaking out to praise their "good match".

"She's been glowing," a source recently told PEOPLE of their relationship. "Everything in her life has come together and she's excited about it. Jim's the best. Her friends love him. He's calm, very warm and incredibly supportive. He's brought a really steady and positive energy into her life."

"Jen is so happy right now, and Jim is part of the reason," a separate source reported to Us Weekly. "He’s like a breath of fresh air, and all her close friends are 1,000 percent loving them together."

This week, it was an A-list friend who weighed in on the romance, as Aniston's frequent co-star Adam Sandler spoke out about their relationship.

The admission reportedly took place at the 2025 ELLE Women in Hollywood event where Aniston was being honoured. And it was during the evening, that marked Aniston and Curtis' first public appearance, that Sandler made a public declaration.

"Me and Jackie are so happy you and Jim found each other and are having the love affair you two deserve," the 50 First Dates actor said on behalf of himself and his wife of 22 years, per the Hollywood Reporter. "We love you, Jim. The whole world loves you Jim."

This comes after Aniston's own praise for her new boyfriend, with the Friends actress opening up about Curtis during her recent interview for the ELLE Women in Hollywood special.

"Hypnotism is one of the many things that he does," she explained. "He’s quite extraordinary, and helps many, many people."

She continued: "He’s very special, very normal, and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity. It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.