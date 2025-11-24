Apparently Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Have Made the Sweetest Holiday Plans

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are one of the most talked-about couples in the world, with the beauty founder, 28, and the A Complete Unknown star, 29, dating since April 2023.

The notoriously private A-listers have made particular headlines in 2025, with their conflicting work schedules seeing their relationship go long distance. And as a result, Jenner and Chalamet have been the subject of ongoing break up speculation.

Sources close to the couple have shut down the rumours, insisting that Jenner and Chalamet are still going strong.

"[Timothée] has been on set for Dune, but he and Kylie FaceTime every day," sources explained to Us Weekly. "Everyone adores them together and he has even been present in the kids’ lives, which makes Kylie so happy. Everything is going well and Kylie respects that he is working really hard right now and having a huge moment in his career."

In fact, according to a recent update, the A-listers are even making sweet holiday plans together, with Chalamet expected to be celebrating Thanksgiving with the Jenner-Kardashian family.

"Kylie's very excited that he's been back in L.A," a source reported to People. "She's happy to have some special time with him before he returns to filming," the insider continued. "[They are] celebrating with her family next week in L.A., but he's also spending time with his family before he has to return to the Dune set."

Chalamet is reported to get on well with Jenner's family, with her loved ones publicly praising their match in the past.

"Caitlyn had them over to her place in Malibu a few weeks ago, and she hasn’t stopped talking about it since," sources have previously reported to Life & Style about Chalamet's bond with Jenner's parents. "She’s telling everyone that Kylie has finally met her match, that he’s everything a parent could want for their daughter.

"In Caitlyn’s eyes, Kylie can do no wrong," the insider added. "If she gives someone the stamp of approval and deems them worthy of dating, then they must be great."

