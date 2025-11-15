Andrea's It List: The Ultimate Winter Survival Kit

While the weather has been unusually mild this week, the first trickle of invites to seasonal drinks has arrived in my inbox signalling the inevitable countdown to holiday season.

There's a certain romance that comes with this time of year - snuggling up in your favourite cashmere and hotels framed by frosted windows - but beyond the curated elegance of the season lies a more practical truth: when temperatures drop and the evenings draw in, we're more likely to feel sluggish and get ill. It's around this time of year I start building my personal winter survival kit - key essentials that will keep me warm, motivated, healthy and active, even on those dark mornings when all I want to do is stay in bed.

Here are the tried and trusted pieces that don't just get me through the season but totally elevate it.

Women's Finest Cashmere Full Zip Hoodie £188 at Rise and Fall I invested in this super soft cashmere hoodie and trouser set last year and can honestly say that coming in from work and slipping into it after a hot bath is one of my favourite things about winter. Comfy enough to slouch around in but cool enough to wear for Sunday brunch too. Wild Rose Beauty Balm £34.40 at Amazon If, like me, your skin is in need of a little extra moisture and TLC this time of year, you can rely on cult beauty favourite Neals Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty balm for a radiant glow. I’ve been using this multipurpose balm infused with rosehip for years as a cleanser, intense overnight mask and a moisturiser. Leaves skin soft and radiant. Advanced Night Repair Eye Lift + Sculpt £48.75 at Estee Lauder Advanced night repair eye lift cream from Estee Lauder is another winter essential I rely on to transform dull and dehydrated winter skin. It also smooths lines and gently lifts my under eye area. Winter Candle £52 at Look Fantastic There’s something about the aroma of a winter candle that instantly lifts your mood and changes the energy in a room. This one from The White company combines warming winter notes of cinnamon, clove and orange making it perfect for the Christmas season. Bare Biology Beam & Balance £21.95 at Bare Biology Vitamin D in winter - when very few of us get enough natural daylight - is a must. This Bare Biology Bean and Balance vitamin spray is maximum strength daily Support for Immunity, Bones, Teeth and Muscles. Sunrise Alarm Clock £71 at Amazon Finding the dark mornings a drag? Invest in a sunrise alarm clock which really works to shift your morning energy. This Phillips one is easy to use and is - quite frankly - the difference between me waking up motivated enough to do my pre-work run or pressing the snooze button. It's a great price too.

Gucci Gloves £515 at Gucci Looking for some style inspiration to get you through the winter months? Over at Marie Claire, we've rounded up a comprehensive guide to the best winter accessories plus how to wear them. Alongside learning how to layer your clothes effectively to keep the cold at bay, we've rounded up a few key pieces that you should definitely have in your wardrobe, including these Gucci gloves you'll love forever. Yes I know its not glove weather till December, but for these I'll make the exception.