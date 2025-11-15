Andrea's It List: The Ultimate Winter Survival Kit
Trusted pieces that get me through the season
While the weather has been unusually mild this week, the first trickle of invites to seasonal drinks has arrived in my inbox signalling the inevitable countdown to holiday season.
There's a certain romance that comes with this time of year - snuggling up in your favourite cashmere and hotels framed by frosted windows - but beyond the curated elegance of the season lies a more practical truth: when temperatures drop and the evenings draw in, we're more likely to feel sluggish and get ill. It's around this time of year I start building my personal winter survival kit - key essentials that will keep me warm, motivated, healthy and active, even on those dark mornings when all I want to do is stay in bed.
Here are the tried and trusted pieces that don't just get me through the season but totally elevate it.
SHOP MY TOP PICKS
I invested in this super soft cashmere hoodie and trouser set last year and can honestly say that coming in from work and slipping into it after a hot bath is one of my favourite things about winter. Comfy enough to slouch around in but cool enough to wear for Sunday brunch too.
If, like me, your skin is in need of a little extra moisture and TLC this time of year, you can rely on cult beauty favourite Neals Yard Remedies Wild Rose Beauty balm for a radiant glow. I’ve been using this multipurpose balm infused with rosehip for years as a cleanser, intense overnight mask and a moisturiser. Leaves skin soft and radiant.
Finding the dark mornings a drag? Invest in a sunrise alarm clock which really works to shift your morning energy. This Phillips one is easy to use and is - quite frankly - the difference between me waking up motivated enough to do my pre-work run or pressing the snooze button. It's a great price too.
HIGHLIGHT OF THE WEEK
Looking for some style inspiration to get you through the winter months? Over at Marie Claire, we've rounded up a comprehensive guide to the best winter accessories plus how to wear them. Alongside learning how to layer your clothes effectively to keep the cold at bay, we've rounded up a few key pieces that you should definitely have in your wardrobe, including these Gucci gloves you'll love forever. Yes I know its not glove weather till December, but for these I'll make the exception.
Andrea Thompson is Editor in Chief at Marie Claire UK and was named by We are the City as one of the UKs top 50 trailblazers for her work championing gender equality. She sits on the committee of the British Society of Magazine Editors where she acts as Chair.
Andrea has worked as a senior journalist for a range of publications over her 20 year career including The Sunday Times, The Guardian, The Daily Mail, Channel 4, Glamour and Grazia. At Marie Claire UK, Andrea oversees content, strategy, events and campaigns across fashion, beauty and the brand's purpose pillars. Follow her on instagram at @andreacanwrite