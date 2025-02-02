Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will not be walking the Grammys red carpet together

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from Swift's recent Eras tour to Kelce's stratospheric NFL career, the couple has been front and centre.

It is unsurprisingly their relationship however that makes the most headlines, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023. And after a busy year “balancing their careers and individual responsibilities”, Swift and Kelce are said to be entering 2025 stronger than ever.

It was the 2025 Grammy Awards that made the couple headlines this week, with reports that Swift and Kelce will not be walking the red carpet together this Sunday.

In fact, according to reports, Kelce will not be in attendance at the upcoming awards show due to a training conflict ahead of the Super Bowl, with Kansas City playing the Philadelphia Eagles on 9 February.

Swift is nominated across six categories at the upcoming ceremony, earning herself nods for best song of the year, best record of the year, best album of the year, best pop vocal and best pop duo performance. Plus, according to the Presenting Academy, the 34-year-old singer will also be appearing on-stage as a presenter during the show.

And while Kelce has not spoken out about his absence, he did open up about his inability to attend the Grammys last year, with this being the second time he has been unable to accompany Swift.

“I wish I could go support Taylor at the Grammys and watch her win every single award that she’s nominated for,” Kelce explained on The Pat McAfee Show in 2024. “Unfortunately, I’ve got to get ready for this big ol’ Super Bowl we got in a week.”

The 67th Annual Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday 2 February, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

