Look, I get it. Gen Z is not the easiest generation to shop for—I should know, I am one. With TikTok serving gift guides and It-girls providing style inspo every day, it's no surprise your favourite Gen Zer might have an ever-growing wish list that they probably started curating in June (true story).

To take the stress out of gifting your loved ones, BFF, colleagues or partner, I did my due diligence by scouring the internet (TikTok included) to find the top gifts. As a shopping expert, it's literally my job to know what's hitting the shop floor and where to purchase the most covetable items, so I can safely say these picks are good—several have made their way to my wish list. As an aside, make sure you check out our other Christmas gift guides including Christmas Gifts For Her.

From beauty to fashion and wellness to health—I tapped up our resident Wellness girlie, Ally Head, Senior Health Editor for recommendations—we've got you covered. So without further ado, below you'll find a variety of thoroughly researched pieces that cover different price points. Whether you're looking to secure the perfect stocking stuffers or want to invest in forever pieces, these are the gifts that your favourite Gen Zer wouldn't think twice about exchanging. Happy shopping.

Shop our top picks

Elizabeth Scarlett Sacred Hearts Everyday Pouch £32 at Elizabeth Scarlett Great for carrying make-up or any other essentials on the go for school, travelling, or simply every day.

Reformation Bethany Ballet Flat £298 at Reformation Look at Reformation's Bethany ballet flats if you're looking to treat your special person to an instant hit pair of shoes.

Starface Hydro-Stars™ View at Beauty Bay View at Boots.com View at Amazon I don't know a single Gen Zer that wouldn't prefer using a pimple patch over concealer everyday. This sleek compact case makes traveling with your hydro face seamless as it has a mirror for precise application and a storage pocket for the patches.

Tilly Sveaas Jewellery Fine Gold Belcher Bracelet £40 at Tilly Sveaas A piece from Taylor Swift's favourite jewellery brand is nothing short of a perfect gift for your Swiftie Gen Zer. This under £50 18kt gold plated bracelet is great on its own or as used as a layering piece.

H&M Coated Shoulder Bag £12.75 (was £14.99) Currently on sale, this H&M brown shoulder bag is an excellent Western-style handbag with a timeless chunky metal buckle for some extra style points.

Dior Addict Lip Glow View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at John Lewis This product has reigned supreme amongst all beauty lovers for quite some time now, known for its moisturising formula that isn't sticky or gloopy and featuring a light tint of colour on the lips. Perfect for those looking to invest in a luxury product as an extra treat.

Anna + Nina Leopard Mug £25 at Anthropologie Fun Fact: I collect Anna + Nina mugs, and this leopard mug is 100% at the top of my Christmas wish list.

Damson Madder Tilly Gilet £80 at Damson Madder A viral TikTok sensation, Damson Madder's Tilly Gillet is a great layering piece for any season. Often sold out, now is a great time to invest if it's been on your special person's wish list for some time.

Simone Rocha x Crocs Siren Clog £270 at Dover Street Market An option for your adult Gen Zers, this incredible pair from the Simone Rocha x Crocs collaboration is usually sold out, so now is a great time to invest.

Good Squish Baby Blumberg White £34 at Good Squish Good Squish has firmly cemented itself as Gen Z's favourite scrunchie brand. This baby Blumberg white scrunchie will please anyone upon receipt.

Lepelclub Twisted Spoons, Set of 4 £30 at Anthropologie I'm obsessed with Lepelclub's homeware pieces as they add a twist to any staple. These twisted spoons are a great gift if you have a Gen Zer in mind who just moved into a new place or is looking to upgrade their kitchenware.

Zara Corduroy Belted Dress £29.99 at Zara For those indecisive Gen Zers, myself included, who struggle with choosing holiday dresses, this corduroy is an excellent option if you want to help them avoid the I-have-nothing-to-wear troubles.

Rena Chris Gua Sha £7.64 at Amazon "Gua Sha's are a great gift for anyone and everyone, but will be a particularly good present for the 20-something in your life who may not have the money to invest in a six step skincare routine. Used morning or night to depuff and soothe a tired face, they add a bit of simple self care to any day." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor.

Lush Sticky Dates £25 at Lush "This Lush body spray, originally designed for their limited edition Eid range, went insanely viral (so much so, bottles were sold on eBay after it was discontinued for over double the price). Now restocked in time for Christmas, it makes a great gift thanks to its warming velvety blend of benzoin bark extract and sandalwood and affordable price point." - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor.

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask View at Amazon View at Sephora UK View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK This TikTok viral lip mask is known for its ultra-nourishing formula featuring hyaluronic acid and shea butter. A great lip product to keep in your arsenal during winter. Simply lather a thin layer over the lips before bed and wake up with silky smooth lips.

Urban Outfitters Blue Toile Cinched Duvet Set £85.00 – £95.00 at Urban Outfitters Known for their Gen Z-approved homeware, Urban Outfitter's bedding was the single coolest thing I yearned for as a teenager. And to be honest, the feeling remains as an adult.

Ross J. Bar Calm Patches £15 at Ross J. Barr "I always have a pack of these Ross J Barr patches in my handbag - simply pop on your wrist or temple in times of stress to feel the soothing effects. A blend of safflower, Raddix alba root and more, the subtle patches also promise to help ease headaches, tension, brain fog and neck pain - and yes, they really work. What's not to love?" - Ally Head, Senior Health and Sustainability Editor.

Gentle Monster Oaa Brc9 £215 at Selfridges South Korean brand Gentle Monster has some of the most stylish designs in the market at the moment; these clear glass aviators are a great lens-wear update. For any of my friends and family reading this, take note!

Kinship Press X Soru Sicilian Heart Trinket Dish £55 at Soru A trinket dish is an excellent homeware staple for anyone. From holding perfumes to jewellery, this Kinship Press X Soru piece is a sleek yet fun option.

Bonbonwhims Double Heart Keychain £40 at Bonbonwhims It-girl-approved, this double heart keychain with a bedazzled initial is the perfect personalised gift to attach to a purse, backpack, or to use as a keychain.

Milk Makeup Cooling Water Jelly Tint £19 (was £21) at Lookfantastic Another viral sensation, these cheek tints are a great Gen Z gift option for their versatility, staying power, and smooth application. Glaze over the cheeks or lips for a fresh everyday look and you're all set.

Hugo Two-Pack of Short-Length Socks With Logo Details £18 at Hugo No holiday gift is complete without a pair of socks and these Hugo shimmery socks are the perfect elevated stocking stuffers.

July Child Starstruck Iridescent £28.00 (was £52) at July Child Probably one of my most complimented pieces in my jewellery collection, July Child's rings are just chef's kiss.

Gisou Honey Gloss & Go Duo £43 at Cult Beauty Easily one of the most coveted products from Gisou, The Honey Gloss & Go set from Gisou is perfect for delivering on-the-go honey infused nourishment to your hair and lips. Worth £59, now is a great time to invest.

Carrie Elizabeth Super Nova Star Set Diamond Band £90 at Carrie Elizabeth A super sleek investment ring from the female-owned brand Carrie Elizabeth is a great chunky ring for the jewellery-obsessed Gen Zer in your life.

Peachy Den The Cheri Trench £180 at Peachy Den This investment piece is perfect for those looking to treat their Gen Zer to a cult favourite fashion staple that is sure to last them for many seasons.

Kam Creates Magic Stardust Mini Stud Earrings in Grey £12 at Kam Creates These stud earrings are a great small-brand piece to love forever.