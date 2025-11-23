Sources Have Given a Major Update on Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau’s Relationship

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau continue to make headlines, with the A-list couple confirming their relationship earlier this year.

The singer, 41, and former Canadian Prime Minister, 53, have long been the subject of relationship speculation, after photographs surfaced of the pair spending time together in Canada over the summer.

And last month, the couple made their relationship public, holding hands as they celebrated Perry's 41st birthday in Paris.

"They are interested in each other, but it will take a while to see where this goes," a source has previously reported to PEOPLE of their relationship.

"She is travelling around the world, and he is figuring out his life now that he is no longer prime minister of Canada, but there is an attraction," the insider added. "They have a lot in common."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week, sources gave an update on Perry and Trudeau's "whirlwind" romance. And confirming that they were still going strong, the insiders reported to PEOPLE that the A-list couple is even "making plans for the holidays".

"Without exaggeration, this year has been a whirlwind for her," the sources explained of Katy Perry. "She hasn't even had time to really think about her life after the tour. She's a single mom now and a lot of that is going to come into focus next year."

Perry split from fiancé Orlando Bloom earlier this year, after a nine year relationship, with the former couple sharing five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove.

However, she and Trudeau are reportedly making it work, despite their familial obligations and busy schedules, with sources noting that they see each other "when they can" and are having "a lot of fun".

"Justin keeps making a big effort to see her and she's excited about it," the sources added.

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.