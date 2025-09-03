These are the Chicest Baggy Jeans Available on the High-Street — According to Hailey Bieber

When it comes to street style, Hailey Bieber is our go-to for everyday outfit inspiration. From her polished outerwear choices to her effortless way of elevating basics, her outfits are a blueprint for modern dressing.



Usually spotted in the likes of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, her latest look came courtesy of a high-street classic: Gap. Embracing one of AW25’s biggest denim trends, Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of baggy, raw indigo jeans.



Retailing at £50 — and currently still in stock — the jeans are part of Gap’s viral denim drop, a collection that nods to the brand’s legacy with the fabric. It’s a heritage that denim purists (Bieber included) know all too well.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gap Blue Low Rise 90s Loose Jeans £50 at GAP UK

If, like me, you're always looking for a seasonal denim refresh, this pair is well worth considering. The dark wash make them more polished than the usual stonewash finish and feels appropriate for the change in season.

Style them alongside a dark tank top and flip flops, as Bieber has for those final summer days, or opt for a funnel-neck jacket and flats during autumn; regardless of the event or weather, you can't go wrong with a great pair of blue jeans.

Alternatively, if you're looking for other denim options from Hailey Bieber's preferred high-street retailer, we've rounded up some of Gap's latest denim offers, which range across different colours, silhouettes, and prints.