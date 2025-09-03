These are the Chicest Baggy Jeans Available on the High-Street — According to Hailey Bieber
And, yes, they're still in stock
When it comes to street style, Hailey Bieber is our go-to for everyday outfit inspiration. From her polished outerwear choices to her effortless way of elevating basics, her outfits are a blueprint for modern dressing.
Usually spotted in the likes of Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta, her latest look came courtesy of a high-street classic: Gap. Embracing one of AW25’s biggest denim trends, Bieber stepped out in Los Angeles wearing a pair of baggy, raw indigo jeans.
Retailing at £50 — and currently still in stock — the jeans are part of Gap’s viral denim drop, a collection that nods to the brand’s legacy with the fabric. It’s a heritage that denim purists (Bieber included) know all too well.
If, like me, you're always looking for a seasonal denim refresh, this pair is well worth considering. The dark wash make them more polished than the usual stonewash finish and feels appropriate for the change in season.
Style them alongside a dark tank top and flip flops, as Bieber has for those final summer days, or opt for a funnel-neck jacket and flats during autumn; regardless of the event or weather, you can't go wrong with a great pair of blue jeans.
Alternatively, if you're looking for other denim options from Hailey Bieber's preferred high-street retailer, we've rounded up some of Gap's latest denim offers, which range across different colours, silhouettes, and prints.
Best Gap Jeans
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.