Statement tights are the easiest way to update all your party outfits (and they’re Kendall approved)

Few items spark as much debate in the fashion world as tights. For some they’re a wardrobe staple, keeping the cold at bay and adding an extra layer of interest to their looks, while for others there’s no bigger fashion faux pas. If you’ve previously found yourself a firm member of the anti-tights brigade however, I’m about to make you eat your words, as they’re officially back and it’s not just the style set who are stretching their legs into them, this season tights have got the A-list seal of approval too.

But, before you start digging around in your hosiery drawer, allow me to delve a bit deeper because it’s not just any old tights that are trending. This season, just in time for party season, it’s statement styles that are stealing the show. If you need proof just take a look at Kendall Jenner’s latest campaign for Calzedonia which she shared on her instagram last week. Posing in nothing but a pair of glitter embellished tights she proved statement styles really are the moment.

While obviously Kendall’s campaign takes our newfound love for statement tights to the extreme, she’s not the only one making a case for the trend. On the AW24 catwalk, Zimmermann sent models down the runway in bold leopard print tights while more recently, they’ve been a favourite party look of all the most stylish celebrities and influencers.

From Rosie Huntingon-whitely, who opted for an oversized fishnet style with her LBD, to a whole host of influencers including Christina Elezaj and Ingrid Wilkinson, who put their spin on the burgundy trend, everyone’s been pairing their party outfits with a pair of statement tights this season.

If you’re wondering how to style statement tights this season, there are a few rules to follow. For most, they make the perfect pairing to a simple mini party dress, whether it’s a sleek high-neck style or a more formal blazer dress. Coordination is also key so don’t be afraid to match your dress and tights for a chic tonal feel. Lastly, when it comes to footwear, court heels are the way to go as you want to keep your toes tucked away if you’re opting for a pair of statement tights. A matching heel will once again tap into the tonal trend and also give the illusion of longer legs - another win.

So, whether I’ve changed your mind on the tights revival or you simply want to add a new pair to your collection, I’ve got you sorted as I’ve rounded up 9 of the best statement tights available now. From subtle sparkle to bold printed styles, there really are no limits with how bold you go so have some fun and introduce a pair of statement tights to your wardrobe ASAP.

