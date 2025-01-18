Travis Kelce has given a sweet update about Taylor Swift, and his words are going viral

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And from Swift's recent Eras tour and record-breaking award nominations, to Kelce's stratospheric NFL career, the couple has been front and centre.

It is unsurprisingly their relationship however that makes the most headlines, with the A-list couple dating since September 2023. And after a busy year “balancing their careers and individual responsibilities”, Swift and Kelce are said to be entering 2025 stronger than ever.

This is something the Kansas City Chiefs star opened up about this month, crediting their "strong" relationship for allowing them to be the best versions of themselves. And according to Kelce, their support for each other behind closed doors has helped them professionally too.

"I'm enjoying all aspects of life. Me and Taylor are happy," Kelce explained during a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, via E! News. "Having that confidence and comfort off the field and all the support I could ever ask for in the stadium.

"That's the beauty of being in a very strong relationship," he continued. "You get that support to be able to come in and focus on your craft. Focus on being the best version of you."

Both Swift and Kelce have publicly supported each other over the past year, with Swift present at numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, and Kelce regularly seen in the audience of Swift's Eras tour concerts.

"I wanted to be at the concerts supporting her and being there for her," Kelce explained. "Making sure she feels comfortable and supported in everything she's doing in life."

And in turn, according to Kelce, Swift feels the same about supporting his NFL career. "She's fully encouraging me to enjoy playing this game," he continued. "She loves coming to Arrowhead and coming to the games and cheering for me so I got all the support in the world to keep chasing these dreams."

