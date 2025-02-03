Taylor Swift has been front and centre this season. And from her record-breaking Eras tour , to her sweet relationship with Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old singer has been making more headlines than ever.

It was Swift's Grammy awards outfit that made news this week, with the Tortured Poets Department singer attending the 67th annual awards over the weekend.

Swift was nominated across six categories at Sunday's historic ceremony. And while she did not take home any of the awards, she still managed to get the world talking the most, with her outfit reportedly featuring hidden messages.

Yes, fans are convinced that Swift's Grammys look was a major Easter egg, with the singer known to tease details of her upcoming projects with her clothes. And following her Sunday night appearance, two theories are going viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Swifties, it is the singer's jewellery choices that give the most away, with Swift accessorising her striking red sequin Vivienne Westwood minidress with a thigh chain featuring a jewelled 'T' charm.

This, according to online theories, could be a nod to her sixth studio album, 'Reputation', with song Call It What You Want featuring the lyrics: "I want to wear his initial / On a chain ’round my neck, chain ’round my neck / Not because he owns me / But ’cause he really knows me."

And with the additional choice of a 'T' charm, Swift's look could signal that her next album to be released in 2025 will be the re-recording of Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Another fan theory suggests that Swift could be releasing a brand new album, with eagle-eyed fans spotting 12 gems on her earrings. This, according to Swifties, could be a hint that a 12th studio album is on its way in 2025.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

These weren't Swift's only hidden messages of the night, with fans also noticing a sweet nod to her boyfriend Travis Kelce during her on-stage appearance.

Kelce was unable to attend the awards show due to an NFL training conflict, with the Kansas City Chiefs player preparing for the Super Bowl later this week. However, Swift seemingly made him a part of her evening, choosing to walk out on stage to So High School, a song that she is thought to have written about him.

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.