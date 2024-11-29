This celeb-favourite handbag brand rarely goes on sale—these are the Strathberry deals actually worth your time

Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle approved

Celebrities wearing Strathberry
(Image credit: Getty Images)
If A-list celebrities and royals have anything in common, it's their love of iconic handbags. Timeless, elegant, and expertly crafted, there is one fail-safe brand the fashion set consistently relies on: Strathberry.

Known for its distinctive minimalist silhouettes and contemporary designs, the Scottish handbag brand has been a cult favourite for over 10 years. With excellence in leatherwork and handmade craftsmanship, it's no surprise it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.

Commonly seen on Katie Holmes, Kelly Rutherford, Nicky Hilton, and, of course, Meghan Markle, seeing these classic pieces go on sale is, in fact, a rare occurrence. This is why, this Black Friday, I'm looking to finally invest in one of these sought-after handbags.

Kate Middleton Black Friday Sale

Kate Middleton wearing Strathberry's Leather Mosaic bag.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there, Strathberry is offering 25% off sitewide until Monday 2nd December. At the top of my Black Friday wish list are some of their most popular styles, such as the Mosaic handbag, as well as the Midi Tote bag—both chic and affordable coming in under £400.

But that's not all, the brand's ready-to-wear pieces across its cashmere section and leather accessories are also included in its Black Friday sale. So, if you're looking to secure a great investment cashmere jumper or sleek leather gloves, now is your chance.

I've rounded up the best deals—aka, ones that I think are actually worth investing in—during Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.

Shop Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.

Handbags

Mosaic Bag - Oat
Mosaic Bag - Oat

As seen on Kate Middleton, the Mosaic Bag is a timeless classic to invest in now and wear forever.

The Strathberry Midi Tote - Burgundy/navy/vanilla
The Strathberry Midi Tote - Burgundy/navy/vanilla

Meghan Markle and Nicky Hilton's favourite style, the Midi Tote features the brand's iconic handle and three tone colourway, it's so good I can't believe its on sale.

The Strathberry Mini Tote - Bottle Green
The Strathberry Mini Tote - Bottle Green

Due to popular demand, the mini tote bag was introduced for those opting for a small silhouette that can be worn as a crossbody bag or hand-held accessory.

Charlotte Drawstring - Oxblood
Charlotte Drawstring - Oxblood

A sleek drawstring option in a chic burgundy colourway that is as timeless as it is practical.

The Strathberry Midi Tote - Chestnut
The Strathberry Midi Tote - Chestnut

Made to carry all of your everyday essentials, this chic tote in a warm chestnut colour is a total must-have.

Mosaic Bag - Chocolate With Vanilla Stitch
Mosaic Bag - Chocolate With Vanilla Stitch

Look at the Mosaic Bag in a chocolate colourway with vanilla stitching if you're on the market for an iconic crossbody classic.

Osette - Caramel Shearling
Osette - Caramel Shearling

Fun, cosy, and perfect for any autumn/winter look, this shearling camel bag is at the top of my wish-list.

Osette Shopper - Black
Osette Shopper - Black

Perfect for the office, travelling, or running errands, this shopper tote is an incredible discounted everyday bag.

Cashmere

Barra Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater - Wheat
Barra Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater - Wheat

The perfect blend of comfort and luxury, this cashmere sweater is too good I can't believe it's now under £200.

Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap - Coffee
Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap - Coffee

A cashmere travel wrap scarf is a great cold-weather essential that instantly elevates any look.

Barra Knitted Cashmere Trousers - Wheat
Barra Knitted Cashmere Trousers - Wheat

There is no better investment than knitted cashmere trousers for an elevated everyday option. These trousers are at 25% off and are a great under £200 option/

Harris Herringbone Cashmere Blend Poncho - Black/natural
Harris Herringbone Cashmere Blend Poncho - Black/natural

This warm cashmere poncho drapes beautifully over any outfit.

Pure Cashmere Relaxed Hood Poncho - Navy/wheat
Pure Cashmere Relaxed Hood Poncho - Navy/wheat

Ultra-soft and warm, this relaxed hood poncho is a stellar layering piece.

Accessories

Westray Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Camel
Westray Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Camel

Made from 100% cashmere, this camel beanie will be a cold weather hero for many years to come.

Mull Pure Cashmere Ballet Slippers - Wheat
Mull Pure Cashmere Ballet Slippers - Wheat

Specially handcrafted, these slippers are the epitome of style and comfort.

Stockbridge Gloves - Navy
Stockbridge Gloves - Navy

Timeless and elegant, these leather gloves are lined with soft cashmere for ultimate warmth.

Sanday Cable Knit Pure Cashmere Headband - Charcoal
Sanday Cable Knit Pure Cashmere Headband - Charcoal

An excellent headband option for the beanie adverse.

Skye Pure Cashmere Socks - Wheat
Skye Pure Cashmere Socks - Wheat

Coming in three different colourways, these breathable socks offer pure comfort.

