If A-list celebrities and royals have anything in common, it's their love of iconic handbags. Timeless, elegant, and expertly crafted, there is one fail-safe brand the fashion set consistently relies on: Strathberry.

Known for its distinctive minimalist silhouettes and contemporary designs, the Scottish handbag brand has been a cult favourite for over 10 years. With excellence in leatherwork and handmade craftsmanship, it's no surprise it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.

Commonly seen on Katie Holmes, Kelly Rutherford, Nicky Hilton, and, of course, Meghan Markle, seeing these classic pieces go on sale is, in fact, a rare occurrence. This is why, this Black Friday, I'm looking to finally invest in one of these sought-after handbags.

Kate Middleton wearing Strathberry's Leather Mosaic bag. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there, Strathberry is offering 25% off sitewide until Monday 2nd December. At the top of my Black Friday wish list are some of their most popular styles, such as the Mosaic handbag, as well as the Midi Tote bag—both chic and affordable coming in under £400.

But that's not all, the brand's ready-to-wear pieces across its cashmere section and leather accessories are also included in its Black Friday sale. So, if you're looking to secure a great investment cashmere jumper or sleek leather gloves, now is your chance.

I've rounded up the best deals—aka, ones that I think are actually worth investing in—during Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.

Shop Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.

Handbags

Mosaic Bag - Oat £356.25 (was £475) at Strathberry As seen on Kate Middleton, the Mosaic Bag is a timeless classic to invest in now and wear forever.

The Strathberry Midi Tote - Burgundy/navy/vanilla £446.25 (was £595) at Strathberry Meghan Markle and Nicky Hilton's favourite style, the Midi Tote features the brand's iconic handle and three tone colourway, it's so good I can't believe its on sale.

The Strathberry Mini Tote - Bottle Green £318.75 (was £425) at Strathberry Due to popular demand, the mini tote bag was introduced for those opting for a small silhouette that can be worn as a crossbody bag or hand-held accessory.

Charlotte Drawstring - Oxblood £221.25 (was £295) at Strathberry A sleek drawstring option in a chic burgundy colourway that is as timeless as it is practical.

The Strathberry Midi Tote - Chestnut £446.25 (was £595) at Strathberry Made to carry all of your everyday essentials, this chic tote in a warm chestnut colour is a total must-have.

Mosaic Bag - Chocolate With Vanilla Stitch £356.25 (was £475) at Strathberry Look at the Mosaic Bag in a chocolate colourway with vanilla stitching if you're on the market for an iconic crossbody classic.

Osette - Caramel Shearling £296.25 (was £395) at Strathberry Fun, cosy, and perfect for any autumn/winter look, this shearling camel bag is at the top of my wish-list.

Osette Shopper - Black £371.25 (was £495) at Strathberry Perfect for the office, travelling, or running errands, this shopper tote is an incredible discounted everyday bag.

Cashmere

Barra Crew Neck Cashmere Sweater - Wheat £183.75 (was £245) at Strathberry The perfect blend of comfort and luxury, this cashmere sweater is too good I can't believe it's now under £200.

Westray Cashmere Travel Wrap - Coffee £146.25 (was £195) at Strathberry A cashmere travel wrap scarf is a great cold-weather essential that instantly elevates any look.

Barra Knitted Cashmere Trousers - Wheat £176.25 (was £235) at Strathberry There is no better investment than knitted cashmere trousers for an elevated everyday option. These trousers are at 25% off and are a great under £200 option/

Harris Herringbone Cashmere Blend Poncho - Black/natural £183.75 (was £245) at Strathberry This warm cashmere poncho drapes beautifully over any outfit.

Pure Cashmere Relaxed Hood Poncho - Navy/wheat £178.50 ( was £255) at Strathberry Ultra-soft and warm, this relaxed hood poncho is a stellar layering piece.

Accessories

Westray Ribbed Cashmere Beanie - Camel £63.75 (was £85) at Strathberry Made from 100% cashmere, this camel beanie will be a cold weather hero for many years to come.

Mull Pure Cashmere Ballet Slippers - Wheat £71.25( was £95) at Strathberry Specially handcrafted, these slippers are the epitome of style and comfort.

Stockbridge Gloves - Navy £71.25( was £95) at Strathberry Timeless and elegant, these leather gloves are lined with soft cashmere for ultimate warmth.

Sanday Cable Knit Pure Cashmere Headband - Charcoal £41.25 (was £55) at Strathberry An excellent headband option for the beanie adverse.