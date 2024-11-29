This celeb-favourite handbag brand rarely goes on sale—these are the Strathberry deals actually worth your time
Kate Middleton, Katie Holmes, and Meghan Markle approved
If A-list celebrities and royals have anything in common, it's their love of iconic handbags. Timeless, elegant, and expertly crafted, there is one fail-safe brand the fashion set consistently relies on: Strathberry.
Known for its distinctive minimalist silhouettes and contemporary designs, the Scottish handbag brand has been a cult favourite for over 10 years. With excellence in leatherwork and handmade craftsmanship, it's no surprise it's one of Kate Middleton's favourite brands.
Commonly seen on Katie Holmes, Kelly Rutherford, Nicky Hilton, and, of course, Meghan Markle, seeing these classic pieces go on sale is, in fact, a rare occurrence. This is why, this Black Friday, I'm looking to finally invest in one of these sought-after handbags.
Easily one of the best Black Friday deals out there, Strathberry is offering 25% off sitewide until Monday 2nd December. At the top of my Black Friday wish list are some of their most popular styles, such as the Mosaic handbag, as well as the Midi Tote bag—both chic and affordable coming in under £400.
But that's not all, the brand's ready-to-wear pieces across its cashmere section and leather accessories are also included in its Black Friday sale. So, if you're looking to secure a great investment cashmere jumper or sleek leather gloves, now is your chance.
I've rounded up the best deals—aka, ones that I think are actually worth investing in—during Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.
Shop Strathberry's Black Friday 2024 sale.
Handbags
As seen on Kate Middleton, the Mosaic Bag is a timeless classic to invest in now and wear forever.
Meghan Markle and Nicky Hilton's favourite style, the Midi Tote features the brand's iconic handle and three tone colourway, it's so good I can't believe its on sale.
Due to popular demand, the mini tote bag was introduced for those opting for a small silhouette that can be worn as a crossbody bag or hand-held accessory.
A sleek drawstring option in a chic burgundy colourway that is as timeless as it is practical.
Made to carry all of your everyday essentials, this chic tote in a warm chestnut colour is a total must-have.
Look at the Mosaic Bag in a chocolate colourway with vanilla stitching if you're on the market for an iconic crossbody classic.
Fun, cosy, and perfect for any autumn/winter look, this shearling camel bag is at the top of my wish-list.
Perfect for the office, travelling, or running errands, this shopper tote is an incredible discounted everyday bag.
Cashmere
The perfect blend of comfort and luxury, this cashmere sweater is too good I can't believe it's now under £200.
A cashmere travel wrap scarf is a great cold-weather essential that instantly elevates any look.
There is no better investment than knitted cashmere trousers for an elevated everyday option. These trousers are at 25% off and are a great under £200 option/
This warm cashmere poncho drapes beautifully over any outfit.
Ultra-soft and warm, this relaxed hood poncho is a stellar layering piece.
Accessories
Made from 100% cashmere, this camel beanie will be a cold weather hero for many years to come.
Specially handcrafted, these slippers are the epitome of style and comfort.
Timeless and elegant, these leather gloves are lined with soft cashmere for ultimate warmth.
An excellent headband option for the beanie adverse.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
-
Blake Lively reportedly changed the ending of ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Princess Kate has paid a rare personal tribute to a young cancer patient
By Jenny Proudfoot
-
Feeling run down? 6 exercise moves that a trainer swears by to relieve tension and boost calm during busy periods
And... breathe.
By Ally Head
-
All of my favourite jewellery brands are on sale - these are the best Black Friday deals you don't want to miss
Including Sienna Miller and Bella Hadid's favourite earrings
By Sofia Piza
-
In need of new jeans? These black Friday deals make shopping for denim a steal
Great savings this way
By Jazzria Harris
-
This is everything the team is shopping this Black Friday—with savings you won't want to miss
These aren't just impulse buys, they're products we swear by
By Amelia Yeomans
-
I shop for a living and can safely say UNIQLO's Black Friday sale is one of the best on the high street
Here's what a shopping editor recommends snapping up in the UNIQLO sale
By Amelia Yeomans
-
After countless days of searching, I've found the best Black Friday fashion deals that aren't to be missed
Look no further for Black Friday fashion deals that are actually good investments
By Amelia Yeomans
-
I'm a Health Editor who tests running trainers for a living: this is officially my pick of the best
Don't be confused by the jargon - we've tried 100's of trainers and these are the ones worth investing in.
By Ally Head
-
Monica Vinader's Black Friday sale is live—and Kate Middleton's favourite earrings are now 45% off
Snap them up before they sell out
By Amelia Yeomans
-
These are the best Cyber Monday handbag deals: get discounts on Balenciaga, Mulberry, The Row, and more
There's never been a better time to invest
By Penny Goldstone