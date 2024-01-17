If you're a fan of low-intensity workouts like yoga, you'll be pleased to hear that US brand Alo Yoga opened its first store in the UK last month. A firm favourite with the likes of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, the athleisurewear brand sells stylish yet supportive sports bras, shorts, leggings and more to wear from Barre to brunch.

One slight hitch, though: the majority of their items are an investment, retailing at around £100+ for a pair of leggings. Good news, though: thanks to the winter Alo Yoga sale, you can currently get up to 40% off bestselling items online.

There are some amazing bargains to be found on the brand’s website right now. Case in point: the bestselling Airlift leggings (which usually start at £130) are included in the sale and currently 20% off.

So, why is Alo Yoga top of my wish list when it comes to workout apparel when I’ve never tried anything from the brand before? Short answer: I've heard amazing reviews from health experts and fitness fanatics alike. According to Marie Claire UK’s Senior Health Editor Ally Head, their kit is well worth both the investment and hype, supporting you through sweaty workouts but also looking stylish for day-to-day wear. MC UK’s Producer Sofia Piza is also a huge fan of the brand and was even wearing a pair of Alo leggings when she was proposed to (true story).

As a Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse the sales to find the most high-quality fitness products at the most attractive prices, and the Alo Yoga sale definitely delivers on both these counts. From gym leggings and sports bras to home workout equipment , you can save up to 40% on their bestselling styles right now.

With new pieces recently added to the sale, the stock levels are still quite good. So if you’ve had your eye on their products for a while like me, then now’s the time to strike.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the Alo Yoga sale - as chosen by a shopping editor who is dying to try the brand out for herself. Race you to the checkout.

Emulate Bra £60 at Alo Yoga (was £76) This longline bra has a v-neckline which sits slightly higher up on the chest making it perfect for larger bust sizes.

Airbrush Legging £80 at Alo Yoga (was £100) Sofia's favourite Airbrush leggings (yes, THE engagement leggings) are in the sale. The higher waist feels both supportive and comfortable. What we thought when testing? "I've been raving about these Alo Yoga leggings for a year now and still can't get enough of them. They hold a medium compression, meaning they offer enough support for medium to low intensity workouts and you don't constantly feel the need to pull them up as you go. The high-waisted cut is super comfortable and effortlessly contours the body, too." Sofia Piza, Producer

Tie Dye Warrior Mat £99 at Alo Yoga (was £140) I'm in the market for a new workout mat, and I have my eye on Alo's chic Warrior mat which is made from natural rubber and offers an impressive non-slip grip.

Airlift 7/8 High-Waist Legging £105 at Alo Yoga (was £130) Alo's bestselling Airlift leggings are popular for a reason, with their high-compression fabric and high waistband that holds you in comfortably. The 7/8 length is perfect for petite people and you can take 20% off a number of colourways right now.

Seamless Cable Knit High-Waist Legging £88 at Alo Yoga (was £110) There's also 20% off these seamless leggings which are ideal for low-impact workouts.

Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging £88 at Alo Yoga (was £110) Speaking of fun colours, these Airbrush Bootcut leggings are ideal for yoga and brunch sessions alike.

Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank £55 at Alo Yoga (was £69) This ribbed tank top will see you through countless sweaty workouts to come.

Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Legging £115 at Alo Yoga (was £140) These chic leggings feature the iconic Alo logo design for an on-trend feel.

Airlift Line Up Bra £63 at Alo Yoga (was £80) I'm a sucker for a matching gym set, so of course I have my eye on the matching bra which features the same stylish piping detail.

Seamless Cable Knit Hot Shorts £52 at Alo Yoga (was £65) If you're already planning ahead for summer workouts (or enjoy a home workout like I do), these super comfy shorts are ideal.

7" Airbrush Biker Short £55 at Alo Yoga (was £69) And if you prefer a slightly longer length, there's these 7-inch biker shorts.

Airlift Extreme High-Waist All Nighter Legging £105 at Alo Yoga (was £130) I'm a fan of super high-waisted leggings and creative design, so the fact that these leggings are 20% off is just a bonus, really.

High-Waist Airbrush Legging £80 at Alo Yoga (was £100) The Airbrush leggings come in a few different reduced colourways. These Mars Clay ones have just been added to the sale, so the stock levels are still pretty good.