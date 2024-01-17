After hearing our Editors rave about Alo Yoga kit, I’ll be picking up these bestselling items in the winter sale

There's discounts of up to 40%.

woman wearing pink sports bra and bootcut leggings from the alo yoga sale
(Image credit: alo)
Valeza Bakolli
By Valeza Bakolli
published

If you're a fan of low-intensity workouts like yoga, you'll be pleased to hear that US brand Alo Yoga opened its first store in the UK last month. A firm favourite with the likes of celebrities including Kendall Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber and Taylor Swift, the athleisurewear brand sells stylish yet supportive sports bras, shorts, leggings and more to wear from Barre to brunch.

One slight hitch, though: the majority of their items are an investment, retailing at around £100+ for a pair of leggings. Good news, though: thanks to the winter Alo Yoga sale, you can currently get up to 40% off bestselling items online. 

There are some amazing bargains to be found on the brand’s website right now. Case in point: the bestselling Airlift leggings (which usually start at £130) are included in the sale and currently 20% off.

So, why is Alo Yoga top of my wish list when it comes to workout apparel when I’ve never tried anything from the brand before? Short answer: I've heard amazing reviews from health experts and fitness fanatics alike. According to Marie Claire UK’s Senior Health Editor Ally Head, their kit is well worth both the investment and hype, supporting you through sweaty workouts but also looking stylish for day-to-day wear. MC UK’s Producer Sofia Piza is also a huge fan of the brand and was even wearing a pair of Alo leggings when she was proposed to (true story). 

As a Shopping Editor, it’s literally my job to browse the sales to find the most high-quality fitness products at the most attractive prices, and the Alo Yoga sale definitely delivers on both these counts. From gym leggings and sports bras to home workout equipment, you can save up to 40% on their bestselling styles right now.

With new pieces recently added to the sale, the stock levels are still quite good. So if you’ve had your eye on their products for a while like me, then now’s the time to strike.

Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop our top picks from the Alo Yoga sale - as chosen by a shopping editor who is dying to try the brand out for herself. Race you to the checkout.

woman wearing black v-neck sports bra from the alo yoga sale
Emulate Bra

This longline bra has a v-neckline which sits slightly higher up on the chest making it perfect for larger bust sizes.

woman wearing high waisted black leggings from the alo yoga sale
Airbrush Legging

Sofia's favourite Airbrush leggings (yes, THE engagement leggings) are in the sale. The higher waist feels both supportive and comfortable.

What we thought when testing? "I've been raving about these Alo Yoga leggings for a year now and still can't get enough of them. They hold a medium compression, meaning they offer enough support for medium to low intensity workouts and you don't constantly feel the need to pull them up as you go. The high-waisted cut is super comfortable and effortlessly contours the body, too." Sofia Piza, Producer

woman oding a yoga handstand on a tie dye mat from the alo yoga sale
Tie Dye Warrior Mat

I'm in the market for a new workout mat, and I have my eye on Alo's chic Warrior mat which is made from natural rubber and offers an impressive non-slip grip.

navy blue high waisted leggings in the alo yoga sale
Airlift 7/8 High-Waist Legging

Alo's bestselling Airlift leggings are popular for a reason, with their high-compression fabric and high waistband that holds you in comfortably. The 7/8 length is perfect for petite people and you can take 20% off a number of colourways right now.

black high waisted seamless leggings from the alo yoga sale
Seamless Cable Knit High-Waist Legging

There's also 20% off these seamless leggings which are ideal for low-impact workouts.

woman wearing pink sports bra and bootcut leggings from the alo yoga sale
Airbrush High-Waist 7/8 Bootcut Legging

Speaking of fun colours, these Airbrush Bootcut leggings are ideal for yoga and brunch sessions alike.

woman wearing black tank top from the alo yoga sale
Ribbed Aspire Full Length Tank

This ribbed tank top will see you through countless sweaty workouts to come.

woman wearing pink bra and leggings with piping detail from the alo yoga sale
Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Line Up Legging

These chic leggings feature the iconic Alo logo design for an on-trend feel.

woman wearing pink logo bra from the alo yoga sale
Airlift Line Up Bra

I'm a sucker for a matching gym set, so of course I have my eye on the matching bra which features the same stylish piping detail.

woman wearing black shorts from the alo yoga sale
Seamless Cable Knit Hot Shorts

If you're already planning ahead for summer workouts (or enjoy a home workout like I do), these super comfy shorts are ideal.

woman wearing black biker shorts from the alo yoga sale
7" Airbrush Biker Short

And if you prefer a slightly longer length, there's these 7-inch biker shorts.

woman wearing black high waisted leggings with cut-out side detail from the alo yoga sale
Airlift Extreme High-Waist All Nighter Legging

I'm a fan of super high-waisted leggings and creative design, so the fact that these leggings are 20% off is just a bonus, really.

woman wearing pink t-shirt and leggings from the alo yoga sale
High-Waist Airbrush Legging

The Airbrush leggings come in a few different reduced colourways. These Mars Clay ones have just been added to the sale, so the stock levels are still pretty good.

woman wearing cross over bra from the alo yoga sale
Airbrush Enso Bra

If the 'French vanilla' shade of this sports bra didn't capture my heart, it's cute and supportive crossover detail was sure to. 