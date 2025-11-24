Royal Experts Give New Details About How Princess Kate Is Protecting George’s Future

The Wales family has been front and centre in 2025. And from Princess Kate's rare video about change to Prince William's candid words about the monarchy, the family of five continues to make headlines.

It is Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10 and Prince Louis, 7, who have been getting the world talking the most however, with major decisions being made over their futures.

This is especially the case for Prince George, with the young royal being second in line to the throne. And with the future King set to start secondary school next year, there have been important conversations about where he should attend.

It was previously believed that the young royal would be attending Berkshire-based boarding school Eton College, following in his father and grandfather's footsteps. However, it is now predicted that he could enrol at Marlborough College, Princess Kate's former school, instead - a decision that would allow all three Wales children to be educated at the same institution.

And with the option to register as a day student, George would be able to remain at home, with Prince William and Princess Kate known to prioritise giving their children as normal an upbringing as possible.

"Personally, I think it’s a great shame if [Prince George is] going to be sent away to board and I would have thought that would go against some of Catherine’s central beliefs," royal expert and former BBC correspondent Jennie Bond told The Mirror. "On the other hand, she went to boarding school and seemed to enjoy it, so I suppose she feels ready to cross that bridge with George.

"I admire Catherine for practising what she preaches," Bond later elaborated, praising the royal for protecting her children. "She is a hands-on mum as much as she can possibly be and she has encouraged William to be a full-on dad. Obviously they are both incredibly privileged to have some choice in the matter and they’ve taken a fair bit of flak for doing things like ring-fencing school holidays as family time.

"But Catherine believes passionately that these early years in her children’s lives are by far the most important and formative," Bond added. "And she’s determined to be there for them as much as possible."

We will continue to update this story.