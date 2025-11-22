Show Creators Have Given a Major Update on The White Lotus Season Four

The White Lotus continues to make headlines, with the HBO show officially confirmed for a fourth season earlier this year.

And with anticipation building around the upcoming instalment, details about the project from casting rumours to location changes are going viral.

HBO's CEO Casey Bloys opened up about the show's fourth season this week during a presentation in New York. And when confirming the location, he gave a major update on season four.

"It’s going to be in France," announced Bloys, verifying the reports that filming would be taking place across the French Riviera and Paris.

"Mike is writing, and he’s just starting the casting process," Bloys elaborated. "It’s very, very early so I don’t have any names or anything like that, but he’s just starting."

Casting for the show's fourth season has already been a talking point, with it widely believed that show creators will bring back a former White Lotus star, as they have in previous seasons.

And while Jon Gries (Greg Hunt) and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) are the most likely, with the duo appearing in both the first and third seasons, there are other cast members who are rumoured to be appearing in season four instead.

Laura Dern is widely believed to be the returning cast member in question, with the 58-year-old actress appearing in the show's second season as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli.

(Image credit: © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

So too is The White Lotus star Alexandra Daddario, who appeared in season one as Rachel Patton, and has voiced her interest in returning.

"If Mike had inspiration to see what Rachel was up to, I would of course be very curious to see if she and her husband are together or not and what that looks like," Daddario recently explained in an interview with ELLE.

"That’s the beautiful thing about all of his characters - the ones that don’t die - you want to see [what happens to them]. Their stories are so fascinating. You could have a [spinoff] show about each character."

The White Lotus season four does not have an official release date yet, but we will continue to update this story.