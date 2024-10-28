Sources have elaborated on the Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce “engagement countdown”

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world, and since going public with their relationship last year, the buzz around them has reached its peak.

Yes, with the return of Swift's Eras tour , now on its second North American leg, and Kelce's Super Bowl win, they have been all anyone can talk about in 2024.

It is their relationship that makes the most headlines, with the couple dating since September 2023. And despite the break up speculation around them following Swift's absences from a string of Kansas City Chiefs games, the pair is said to be going strong.

In fact, as the Eras tour and NFL season resumes, Swift and Kelce are reportedly "spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities".

"Taylor and Travis always prioritize each other even when they are physically apart," a source explained to Entertainment Tonight. "They are still in constant communication texting and FaceTiming each other.

"Travis sends Taylor flowers and loves to shower her with surprise gifts and tokens of gratitude," the source continued. "Their connection is unlike anything that they've ever experienced before."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sources have even speculated that the couple is getting increasingly serious, predicting a series of major relationship steps ahead.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The couple is reportedly planning "to adopt a rescue kitten" together, with a source explaining to Life & Style that Travis "has become a very proud cat dad and he and Taylor are now saying they want to get a new kitten to raise together.

"They love the idea of saving a cat’s life and know there are so many in need," the source continued. "They get a lot of pleasure doting on the cats together."

And according to Page Six, a proposal could be on the cards soon too, with sources close to the couple reporting that "there is now a countdown to an engagement."

Opening up about the "tremendous sense of peace" that Kelce has brought her, the source continued: "She feels safer with him than anyone she’s ever known. She knows he would do anything for her and physically she feels protected by him, and she loves that feeling. It’s a relatively new one for her, relationship-wise."

Well, this is exciting.

We will continue to update this story.