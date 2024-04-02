Billie Eilish has now addressed the Taylor Swift 'wasteful' criticism
"It would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth."
Over the course of her career, Billie Eilish has always been exceptionally candid - whether she's talking about her experience with negative body image or discussing the public response to comments about her sexuality. However, her frank quotes have often led to spiralling stories - and, it seems, her recent comments about sustainability are no different as she was accused of criticising Taylor Swift.
Billie - who recently won her second Academy Award - made headlines last week when discussing the environmental impact of producing vinyl records. In an interview with Billboard for their sustainability issue, she explained that she believes it's 'wasteful' to release several vinyl versions of one album to increase sales.
Billie explained: "I can't even express to you how wasteful it is. It's some of the biggest artists in the world making f**king 40 different vinyl packages that have a different unique thing just to get you to keep buying more."
While the singer didn't target anyone specifically, and a number of artists follow this formula, the quotes angered Swifties who assumed that Billie was making a dig at Taylor Swift. The star is known for creating and releasing a number of iterations of her albums on vinyl, and according to a report by Forbes earlier this year she set a staggering record in 2023; she's reportedly responsible for 7% of all vinyl sales in the US.
The comments fuelled a fan feud on TikTok, but Billie has since attempted to dampen the outrage on social media. On Instagram, she addressed the furore in her stories and posted a slide reading: "Okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what I said in that Billboard article. I wasn’t singling anyone out, these are industry-wide systemic issues."
Billie Eilish via her Instagram stories takes to THOSE people who bothered with vinyl issues: “okay so it would be so awesome if people would stop putting words into my mouth and actually read what i said in that billboard article. i wasn't singling anyone out... ” pic.twitter.com/HeiwX8XJhHMarch 31, 2024
"And when it comes to variants, so many artists release them - including ME! Which I clearly state in the article. The climate crisis is now and it's about all of us being part of the problem and trying to do better sheesh."
In the article, Billie had noted that all musicians are 'going to do it because it's the only way to play the game', continuing: "It's just accentuating this already kind of messed up way of this industry working."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Well, that's that!
Jadie Troy-Pryde is News Editor, covering celebrity and entertainment, royal, lifestyle and viral news. Before joining the team in 2018 as the Lifestyle and Social Media Editor, she worked at a number of women’s fashion and lifestyle titles including Grazia, Women’s Health and Stylist, and now heads the Marie Claire UK news desk.
-
Sorry, fitness watch - this handy trick has finally helped me enjoy cardio without tracking
Ever heard of this one before?
By Chloe Gray
-
Spring is nearly upon us and trust me, as a beauty editor that never waxes, these are the 6 best bikini trimmers for a smooth, irritation-free trim
Absolutely no razor burn in sight
By Mica Ricketts
-
I've done some digging—these are the 5 most popular fragrances of 2024 so far
One of them costs under £25
By Tori Crowther
-
Sabrina Carpenter just shared a previously unseen Taylor Swift photo
The sweetest.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's new album has more explicit tracks than any of her previous records
Expect lots of swear words on 'The Tortured Poets Department'
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Why Taylor Swift turned down her first ever Oscars invite
She has only ever attended the Vanity Fair after party
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Taylor Swift's fans are worried for her health after 'concerning' performance footage
She is refusing to cancel her shows, though
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Fans are convinced Taylor Swift's new album symbolises the 5 stages of grief
They already think it's about Joe Alwyn
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted on the most normal person date in Sydney
Cute.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Joe Alwyn breaks social media silence a day after Taylor Swift's 'lonely' comments
She called herself 'a lonely millennial woman' during the production of Folklore
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
No, Beyoncé and Taylor Swift are not collaborating on 'Renaissance Act II'
Here's what is actually happening
By Iris Goldsztajn