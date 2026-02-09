Why Taylor Swift Didn’t Attend Last Night’s Super Bowl

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce continue to make headlines, with the A-list couple being one of the most talked-about in the world.

This has particularly been the case in 2026. And from the release of Swift's new Opalite music video to the couple's upcoming (and highly-anticipated) nuptials, Swift and Kelce have been front and centre.

However, despite the media frenzy around them, the Father Figure singer and NFL star, both 36, appear to have taken a step back from the spotlight, prioritising their time together in private over public appearances.

First, the couple chose not to attend the 2026 Grammy Awards earlier this month, with Swift being a regular attendee of the awards ceremony in the past.

And this weekend, the Blank Space singer was noticeably absent from the 2026 Super Bowl, with Kelce seen attending solo.

News around Swift's non-appearance quickly went viral, with fans trying to decipher the meaning behind her absence.

However, on closer inspection, it is not that surprising, with Swift only attending in 2024 and 2025 to support Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce's team did not make it to the final this year, with Sunday's Super Bowl game seeing the Seattle Seahawks triumph over the New England Patriots. Therefore, Swift had no reason to attend the sporting event in 2026.

Not to mention, it comes amid a particularly busy time for the singer, with Swift releasing her latest music video just days ago.

While Travis Kelce did not play on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was honoured at San Francisco's Levi's Stadium ahead of the game, where he was recognised as the 2025 Nationwide Charity Challenge winner.

The Kansas City Chiefs star is reportedly contemplating his future and whether he will retire from the National Football League this month, with sources via the Daily Mail describing the decision as "stressful and life-altering."

"Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship," the sources reported. "She is focusing on positivity right now, but she wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy.”

We will continue to update this story.