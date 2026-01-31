With Sabrina Carpenter Set to Headline, Here's How to Watch Grammys 2026 Online From Anywhere
The 68th Grammys is almost here!
The Grammy 2026 takes place on Sunday, 1st February, and we're expecting to see plenty of big moments – not least from Sabrina Carpenter, who is both headlining and nominated for six awards. You'll find all the details on how to watch the Grammys 2026 online below, including options to stream for free as one of the biggest nights in music unfolds at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.
Kendrick Lamar is up for nine nominations after leaving last year’s ceremony with five Grammy wins, while Lady Gaga, SZA, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny have also picked up multiple nods. Unlike recent years, Taylor Swift will sit this one out despite the huge success of Life of a Showgirl due to the fact that its release missed the eligibility deadline.
So, popcorn at the ready. Here's how to watch the Grammys 2026 online from anywhere.
Watch the Grammys in the UK
The 68th Grammy Awards will be live on Paramount+ with Showtime (7-day free trial) in the UK. Just note: the cheaper 'Essential' plan won’t give you access to the live stream.
The awards kick off at 1am GMT on Sunday night (rolling into Monday morning) and finish at 4.30am. Coffee and a blanket strongly advised.
Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show will be available to stream for free on YouTube from 11 pm.
Watch Grammys 2026 From Anywhere
Travelling abroad this weekend? If you can't access your Paramount+ account due to regional restrictions, try NordVPN (70% off). It removes streaming restrictions and protects you when shopping online, and better still, it's on sale right now.
Nord is the most popular VPN app around. It ups your security when streaming/shopping/posting online and unblocks unblocks regional restrictions, making it a must-have for trips abroad.
Watch the Grammys in the US
Fans in North America can watch the 2026 Grammys on CBS and stream the action live on Paramount+ with Showtime. Note that Paramount no longer offers a free trial in the US, so you'll need to sign up for $13.99 a month.
Just visiting the US? Don't forget that you can access your usual streaming services from anywhere with a good VPN.
Watch the Grammys in Australia
Aussie viewers can watch the Grammy exclusively on Stan. Plans cost from AU$12 a month. Again, there's no free trial available right now.
The annual music awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Monday, 2nd February at 11am AEDT.
If you're from the UK visiting Australia, you can always hop back onto your Paramount Plus account via a VPN.
Who is performing at the Grammys 2026?
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Best New Artist medley (Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, The Marias)
- Clipse & Pharrell Williams
- Justin Bieber
- Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark & Lukas Nelson – In Memoriam
- Lauryn Hill – Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack
- Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan & Slash – Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne
Grammys 2026 Nominees in Full
Record of the Year
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
Song of the Year
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Billie Eilish – Wildflower
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
- Bad Bunny – DtMF
- Huntr/x – Golden
- Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther
Album of the Year
- Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best New Artist
- Olivia Dean
- Katseye
- The Marias
- Addison Rae
- Sombr
- Leon Thomas
- Alex Warren
- Lola Young
Best Pop Solo Performance
- Justin Bieber – Daisies
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Lady Gaga – Disease
- Chappell Roan – The Subway
- Lola Young – Messy
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
- Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity
- Huntr/x – Golden
- Katseye – Gabriela
- Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.
- SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30
Best Pop Vocal Album
- Justin Bieber – Swag
- Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
- Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful
- Lady Gaga – Mayhem
- Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
- Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap
- Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap
- Kaytranada – Space Invader
- Skrillex – Voltage
- Tame Impala – End of Summer
Best Dance Pop Recording
- Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame
- Lady Gaga – Abracadabra
- Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
- Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching
- PinkPantheress – Illegal
Best Dance/Electronic Album
- FKA twigs – Eusexua
- Fred Again – Ten Days
- PinkPantheress – Fancy That
- Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale
- Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3
Best Rock Performance
- Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That
- Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine
- Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)
Best Rock Album
- Deftones – Private Music
- Haim – I Quit
- Linkin Park – From Zero
- Turnstile – Never Enough
- Yungblud – Idols
Best Alternative Music Performance
- Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love
- The Cure – Alone
- Turnstile – Seein’ Stars
- Wet Leg – Mangetout
- Hayley Williams – Parachute
Best Alternative Music Album
- Bon Iver – Sable, Fable
- The Cure – Songs of a Lost World
- Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass
- Wet Leg – Moisturizer
- Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party
Best R&B Performance
- Justin Bieber – Yukon
- Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)
- Kehlani – Folded
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
- Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman
Best R&B Album
- Givēon – Beloved
- Coco Jones – Why Not More?
- Ledisi – The Crown
- Teyana Taylor – Escape Room
- Leon Thomas – Mutt
Best Rap Performance
- Cardi B – Outside
- Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)
- Doechii – Anxiety
- Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)
- Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)
Best Rap Album
- Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out
- Glorilla – Glorious
- JID – God Does Like Ugly
- Kendrick Lamar – GNX
- Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia
Best Country Solo Performance
- Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone
- Shaboozey – Good News
- Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be
- Zach Top – I Never Lie
- Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
Best Traditional Country Album
- Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day
- Lukas Nelson – American Romance
- Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World
- Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman
- Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health
Best Contemporary Country Album
- Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns
- Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter
- Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine
- Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken
- Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas
Best Global Music Performance
- Bad Bunny – EoO
- Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino
- Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema
- Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?
- Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)
- Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)
Songwriter of the Year
- Amy Allen
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Tobias Jesso Jr
- Laura Veltz
Producer of the Year
- Dan Auerbach
- Cirkut
- Dijon
- Blake Mills
- Sounwave
Best Music Video
- Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild
- Clipse – So Be It
- Doechii – Anxiety
- OK Go – Love
- Sade – Young Lion
