The Grammy 2026 takes place on Sunday, 1st February, and we're expecting to see plenty of big moments – not least from Sabrina Carpenter, who is both headlining and nominated for six awards. You'll find all the details on how to watch the Grammys 2026 online below, including options to stream for free as one of the biggest nights in music unfolds at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Kendrick Lamar is up for nine nominations after leaving last year’s ceremony with five Grammy wins, while Lady Gaga, SZA, Doechii, Chappell Roan, Billie Eilish and Bad Bunny have also picked up multiple nods. Unlike recent years, Taylor Swift will sit this one out despite the huge success of Life of a Showgirl due to the fact that its release missed the eligibility deadline.

So, popcorn at the ready. Here's how to watch the Grammys 2026 online from anywhere.

Watch the Grammys in the UK

The 68th Grammy Awards will be live on Paramount+ with Showtime (7-day free trial) in the UK. Just note: the cheaper 'Essential' plan won’t give you access to the live stream.

The awards kick off at 1am GMT on Sunday night (rolling into Monday morning) and finish at 4.30am. Coffee and a blanket strongly advised.

Before the ceremony, the Red Carpet Show will be available to stream for free on YouTube from 11 pm.

Watch Grammys 2026 From Anywhere

Watch the Grammys in the US

Fans in North America can watch the 2026 Grammys on CBS and stream the action live on Paramount+ with Showtime. Note that Paramount no longer offers a free trial in the US, so you'll need to sign up for $13.99 a month.

Watch the Grammys in Australia

Aussie viewers can watch the Grammy exclusively on Stan. Plans cost from AU$12 a month. Again, there's no free trial available right now.

The annual music awards will stream live from Los Angeles on Monday, 2nd February at 11am AEDT.

Who is performing at the Grammys 2026?

Sabrina Carpenter

Best New Artist medley (Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, The Marias)

(Addison Rae, Alex Warren, Katseye, Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Sombr, The Marias) Clipse & Pharrell Williams

Justin Bieber

Reba McEntire, Brandy Clark & Lukas Nelson – In Memoriam

– In Memoriam Lauryn Hill – Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack

– Tribute to D'Angelo and Roberta Flack Post Malone, Andrew Watt, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan & Slash – Tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

Grammys 2026 Nominees in Full

Record of the Year

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Song of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Doechii – Anxiety

Billie Eilish – Wildflower

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

Bad Bunny – DtMF

Huntr/x – Golden

Kendrick Lamar with SZA – Luther

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – Debí Tirar Más Fotos

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Clipse – Let Got Sort Em Out

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best New Artist

Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young

Best Pop Solo Performance

Justin Bieber – Daisies

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Lady Gaga – Disease

Chappell Roan – The Subway

Lola Young – Messy

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande – Defying Gravity

Huntr/x – Golden

Katseye – Gabriela

Rosé & Bruno Mars – APT.

SZA Featuring Kendrick Lamar – 30 for 30

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justin Bieber – Swag

Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Miley Cyrus – Something Beautiful

Lady Gaga – Mayhem

Teddy Swims – I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2)

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Disclosure & Anderson Paak – No Cap

Fred again, Skepta & PlaqueBoyMax – Victory Lap

Kaytranada – Space Invader

Skrillex – Voltage

Tame Impala – End of Summer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco – Bluest Flame

Lady Gaga – Abracadabra

Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Tate McRae – Just Keep Watching

PinkPantheress – Illegal

Best Dance/Electronic Album

FKA twigs – Eusexua

Fred Again – Ten Days

PinkPantheress – Fancy That

Rüfüs Du Sol – Inhale/Exhale

Skrillex – F U Skrillex You Think Ur Andy Warhol But Ur Not!! <3

Best Rock Performance

Amyl and the Sniffers – U Should Not Be Doing That

Linkin Park – The Emptiness Machine

Turnstile – Never Enough

Hayley Williams – Mirtazapine

Yungblud – Changes (Live from Villa Park, Back to the Beginning)

Best Rock Album

Deftones – Private Music

Haim – I Quit

Linkin Park – From Zero

Turnstile – Never Enough

Yungblud – Idols

Best Alternative Music Performance

Bon Iver – Everything is Peaceful Love

The Cure – Alone

Turnstile – Seein’ Stars

Wet Leg – Mangetout

Hayley Williams – Parachute

Best Alternative Music Album

Bon Iver – Sable, Fable

The Cure – Songs of a Lost World

Tyler, the Creator – Don’t Tap the Glass

Wet Leg – Moisturizer

Hayley Williams – Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party

Best R&B Performance

Justin Bieber – Yukon

Chris Brown – It Depends (ft Bryson Tiller)

Kehlani – Folded

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Summer Walker – Heart of a Woman

Best R&B Album

Givēon – Beloved

Coco Jones – Why Not More?

Ledisi – The Crown

Teyana Taylor – Escape Room

Leon Thomas – Mutt

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Outside

Clipse – Chains & Whips (ft Kendrick Lamar & Pharrell Williams)

Doechii – Anxiety

Kendrick Lamar – TV Off (ft Lefty Gunplay)

Tyler, the Creator – Darling, I (ft Teezo Touchdown)

Best Rap Album

Clipse – Let God Sort Em Out

Glorilla – Glorious

JID – God Does Like Ugly

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Tyler, the Creator – Chromakopia

Best Country Solo Performance

Tyler Childers – Nose on the Grindstone

Shaboozey – Good News

Chris Stapleton – Bad As I Used to Be

Zach Top – I Never Lie

Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

Best Traditional Country Album

Charley Crockett – Dollar a Day

Lukas Nelson – American Romance

Willie Nelson – Oh What a Beautiful World

Margo Price – Hard Headed Woman

Zach Top – Ain’t In It for My Health

Best Contemporary Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini – Patterns

Tyler Childers – Snipe Hunter

Eric Church – Evangeline vs the Machine

Jelly Roll – Beautifully Broken

Miranda Lambert – Postcards from Texas

Best Global Music Performance

Bad Bunny – EoO

Ciro Hurtado – Cantando en el Camino

Angélique Kidjo – Jerusalema

Yeisy Rojas – Inmigrante Y Que?

Shakti – Shrini’s Dream (live)

Anoushka Shankar – Daybreak (ft Alam Khan & Sarathy Korwar)

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Tobias Jesso Jr

Laura Veltz

Producer of the Year

Dan Auerbach

Cirkut

Dijon

Blake Mills

Sounwave

Best Music Video

Sabrina Carpenter – Manchild

Clipse – So Be It

Doechii – Anxiety

OK Go – Love

Sade – Young Lion

