Body Language Experts Weigh In on Prince William and Princess Kate’s Visible ‘Anxiety and Tension’ at the BAFTAS

Body language experts have noted signs of anxiety and tension in Prince William and Princess Kate's BAFTA appearance.

The royal couple's attendance comes amid ongoing royal scandal, with the future King confirming that he was not in "a calm state".

Prince William has been President of BAFTA since 2010.

Last night saw the 2026 British Academy Film Awards, with A-listers descending on London's BAFTA red carpet to celebrate the past year in film.

And in a surprise move, Prince William and Princess Kate made an appearance at the star-studded ceremony, attending the awards together for the first time since 2023.

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

It was not known in advance whether the Prince and Princess of Wales would be attending the 2026 awards. Particularly given the recent royal controversy, with Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor arrested on suspicion of misconduct in public office last week.

And while the future King and Queen were all smiles at the BAFTAs, body language experts have weighed in on the royal couple's visible "anxiety," noting a "handful of tells that might reflect the undeniable tensions of the past week."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) A photo posted by on

"[The Prince and Princess] walk side by side with their arms hanging loose at their sides," body language expert Judi James reported to HELLO!. "A closeness of the dangling inner hands [suggests] a desire to clasp hands here or perhaps to perform the kind of signature truncated touches, pats and strokes they often give each other to support each other at events like this.

"Instead of touching, though, we can see the fingers of William's right hand slightly curled so that his index finger touches his thumb, hinting at a self-soothe ritual," she added, noting that William's "lips [were] pulled inward and his brows pulled into a small frown, suggesting some anxiety".

This is something the future King also spoke publicly about during the event, confirming that he was not in "a calm state".

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The Prince and Princess of Wales have not directly commented on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest. However they did issue a rare statement expressing their concern at the unfolding revelations from the Epstein files, earlier this month.

"I can confirm The Prince and Princess have been deeply concerned by the continuing revelations," announced a spokesperson on behalf of the royal couple.

We will continue to update this story.