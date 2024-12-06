Remember Harry Styles’ viral patchwork cardigan? It’s been reinvented in a new collab by Pleasing and JW Anderson

In 2020, Harry Styles broke the pandemic internet when he wore a brightly coloured, patchwork knitted cardigan from London-label JW Anderson. Fans were recreating their own versions and posting them online, before the brand shared a free downloadable pattern. What a time to be alive. The original cardigan is now on display at the V&A museum.

Flash-forward to 2024, and Harry Styles’ brand Pleasing has teamed up with JW Anderson for a capsule collection, which includes a reinterpretation of the aforementioned cardigan, featuring a bunch of multi-coloured balloons on the chest and sleeve.

The collection also includes a version of JW Anderson’s much loved Bumper bag, in an exclusive forest green and black colourway. Styles is a fan of the bag, having been photographed in various versions on his off-duty days.

Harry Lambert, stylist and creative director of Pleasing, said in a release: “JW Anderson is a brand we feel so aligned with in terms of point of view, creativity and energy — and has been a brand we’ve wanted to collaborate with for some time. As a stylist, I’ve had the joy and privilege of working with Jonathan over the years, and of course, so has our founder, Harry, who is a big supporter and wearer of Jonathan’s work.”

(Image credit: Harry Styles Pleasing JW Anderson)

The collection also marks the JW Anderson’s debut into beauty — in a shared post on Instagram , Styles and Anderson can be seen pouring over colour swatches and “choosing nail polish names”. The rich metallic shades, entitled Best in Show, Stomping on Sunshine, How Does Your Garden Grow, and Feel Free To Say Hi span luxe purple, gold, orange and black colourways that are perfect for party season (with matching bottles that will look gorgeous in any cabinet).

(Image credit: JW Anderson)

As Lambert said: “The design process was inspiring and creative, yet considered, from the inception of each product to the packaging and visual assets. We’re excited to launch a colorful, joyous, exciting collection of products, and hope it brings our two communities as much happiness wearing it, as it brought us when creating it,” he adds.

Pleasing x JW Anderson Balloon Star Long Sleeve T-Shirt in Cream $145 at Pleasing

From the balloon print T-shirts to the rhinestone embellished penis shaped keyrings (yes, really) this is certainly a playful collection intended to spark joy.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Available online now at both Pleasing and JW Anderson. The collection will also be shoppable IRL at Pleasing pop-ups in New York and LA, as well as JW Anderson stores in Soho and Milan from 6th December.