Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Slowing Down Their Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are slowing down their wedding plans, according to experts, with the A-list couple said to be prioritising their relationship and careers.

“They're not even halfway through the guest list,” a source reported to Rob Shuter's #Shuterscoop. “Right now it's more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

The Blank Space singer and the NFL star confirmed their engagement in August 2025.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple announcing their surprise engagement in August 2025.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on Instagram, with the news going viral.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

The Opalite singer and NFL star have since confirmed that they are planning a “big wedding”, with Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Ed Sheeran and even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invitation. And with the star-studded nuptials being highly-anticipated, fans and followers have been obsessing over every detail, from the rumoured location and wedding date to the A-list bridesmaid party and guest list.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it was a surprise update that got the world talking this weekend, as Swift and Kelce were reported to be slowing down their wedding plans. And according to sources, the reasons are three-fold, with the couple keen to prioritise their relationship, their stratospheric careers and attention to detail around their big day.

“They're not even halfway through the guest list,” a source reported to Rob Shuter's #Shuterscoop, while discussing their approach to wedding planning. “Right now it's more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

Not to mention, the current focus on Kelce’s career, with the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player contemplating his future plans in the National Football League.

“Travis is still figuring out if he's playing next year,” the source reported, adding: "They don't want to stress over a wedding when there's so much else going on."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Taylor is usually so meticulous about every detail, but with Travis, she's relaxed,” the source continued, noting that planning the wedding of the decade takes time and can’t be rushed. “They're taking it slow,” another insider added. “The wedding isn't stressing them out yet — they're savoring the engagement.”

“The ring's on, but that's about as far as it goes," another source noted. “No big meetings, no seating charts. They're in date-night mode, not wedding mode.”

Neither Taylor Swift nor Travis Kelce have commented on the reports, but we will continue to update this story.