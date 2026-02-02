All of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Last night, the Grammys returned to celebrate the world's biggest performers and musical releases of the year. With nominees among Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Justin Bieber, and many more, it was set to be an unmissable evening. And indeed it was; however, before the evening unfolded, the stars gathered on the red carpet, which proved to be a spectacle in its own right.

Known to be a far more playful affair than the Oscars or Golden Globes, music's biggest night celebrates statement-making, theatrical designs and often a less-serious approach to fashion, as evidenced by Harry Styles presenting the award for Album of the Year in very chic Dior jeans.

This year was no exception, with standout looks coming from Olivia Dean in a corsetted two-toned Chanel ballgown, Lady Gaga in a custom avant-garde feathered gown by Matières Fécales, and, lest we forget, Addison Rae in a monochrome Alaïa dress featuring a bedazzled belly button.

Also making a strong case for red carpet fashion were the men of the evening. Celebrating a history-making win, Bad Bunny graced the carpet in a debut Schiaparelli men's look featuring a corseted blazer, while attending the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber opted for a subdued, oversized Balenciaga look, and at the other end of the spectrum, Best New Artist nominee Sombr opted for a dazzling Valentino suit.

Keen to find out more? Below, we have rounded up our best-dressed celebrities of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any of these.

The Grammys 2026: All the best red carpet looks

Olivia Dean in Chanel

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Balenciaga and Alaïa

Doechii in Roberto Cavalli

Lady Gaga in Matières Fécales

Addison Rae in Alaïa

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

Miley Cyrus in Celine

Tyla in Dsquared2 AW13

PinkPantheress in Vivienne Westwood

Sombr in Valentino

Haim in Louis Vuitton

Chappel Roan in Mugler

Kelsea Ballerini in Etro

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford

Billie Eilish in Hodakova

