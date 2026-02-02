All of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards

Grammys 2026 red carpet, Olivia Dean, Lady Gaga, Addison Rae
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last night, the Grammys returned to celebrate the world's biggest performers and musical releases of the year. With nominees among Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Justin Bieber, and many more, it was set to be an unmissable evening. And indeed it was; however, before the evening unfolded, the stars gathered on the red carpet, which proved to be a spectacle in its own right.

Known to be a far more playful affair than the Oscars or Golden Globes, music's biggest night celebrates statement-making, theatrical designs and often a less-serious approach to fashion, as evidenced by Harry Styles presenting the award for Album of the Year in very chic Dior jeans.

This year was no exception, with standout looks coming from Olivia Dean in a corsetted two-toned Chanel ballgown, Lady Gaga in a custom avant-garde feathered gown by Matières Fécales, and, lest we forget, Addison Rae in a monochrome Alaïa dress featuring a bedazzled belly button.

Also making a strong case for red carpet fashion were the men of the evening. Celebrating a history-making win, Bad Bunny graced the carpet in a debut Schiaparelli men's look featuring a corseted blazer, while attending the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber opted for a subdued, oversized Balenciaga look, and at the other end of the spectrum, Best New Artist nominee Sombr opted for a dazzling Valentino suit.

Keen to find out more? Below, we have rounded up our best-dressed celebrities of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any of these.

The Grammys 2026: All the best red carpet looks

Olivia Dean in Chanel

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Olivia Dean attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Balenciaga and Alaïa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Doechii in Roberto Cavalli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doechii attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lady Gaga in Matières Fécales

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Lady Gaga attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Addison Rae in Alaïa

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Addison Rae attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Bad Bunny attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Miley Cyrus in Celine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Miley Cyrus attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tyla in Dsquared2 AW13

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Tyla attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

PinkPantheress in Vivienne Westwood

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) PinkPantheress attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brianna Bryson/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sombr in Valentino

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Sombr attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Haim in Louis Vuitton

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Este Haim, Danielle Haim and Alana Haim attend the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chappel Roan in Mugler

Chappell Roan at the 68th GRAMMY Awards held at the Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelsea Ballerini in Etro

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Kelsea Ballerini attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Teyana attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Billie Eilish in Hodakova

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 01: Billie Eilish attends the 68th GRAMMY Awards on February 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
