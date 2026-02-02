All of the Best-Dressed Celebrities at the 2026 Grammy Awards
You won't want to miss any of these
Last night, the Grammys returned to celebrate the world's biggest performers and musical releases of the year. With nominees among Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga, Olivia Dean, Justin Bieber, and many more, it was set to be an unmissable evening. And indeed it was; however, before the evening unfolded, the stars gathered on the red carpet, which proved to be a spectacle in its own right.
Known to be a far more playful affair than the Oscars or Golden Globes, music's biggest night celebrates statement-making, theatrical designs and often a less-serious approach to fashion, as evidenced by Harry Styles presenting the award for Album of the Year in very chic Dior jeans.
This year was no exception, with standout looks coming from Olivia Dean in a corsetted two-toned Chanel ballgown, Lady Gaga in a custom avant-garde feathered gown by Matières Fécales, and, lest we forget, Addison Rae in a monochrome Alaïa dress featuring a bedazzled belly button.
Also making a strong case for red carpet fashion were the men of the evening. Celebrating a history-making win, Bad Bunny graced the carpet in a debut Schiaparelli men's look featuring a corseted blazer, while attending the red carpet with his wife, Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber opted for a subdued, oversized Balenciaga look, and at the other end of the spectrum, Best New Artist nominee Sombr opted for a dazzling Valentino suit.
Keen to find out more? Below, we have rounded up our best-dressed celebrities of the evening. Trust us, you won't want to miss any of these.
The Grammys 2026: All the best red carpet looks
Olivia Dean in Chanel
Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber in Balenciaga and Alaïa
Doechii in Roberto Cavalli
Lady Gaga in Matières Fécales
Addison Rae in Alaïa
Sabrina Carpenter in Valentino
Bad Bunny in Schiaparelli
Miley Cyrus in Celine
Tyla in Dsquared2 AW13
PinkPantheress in Vivienne Westwood
Sombr in Valentino
Haim in Louis Vuitton
Chappel Roan in Mugler
Kelsea Ballerini in Etro
Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford
Billie Eilish in Hodakova
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. With extensive experience and a degree in Fashion Journalism, she covers runway trends, shopping picks, celebrity fashion, and industry news.
Throughout her career, Sofia's work has ranged from in-depth interviews with industry experts and high-profile celebrities to creative production for editorial cover shoots and red-carpet coverage. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia's multicultural upbringing has fed into her interest in international markets, leading her fashion week coverage across London, Milan, Paris, New York, and Copenhagen.
When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets, people watching to make sure she brings you the latest trends, from the best denim pieces to the must-have investment bags- the possibilities are endless.