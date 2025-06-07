Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are scaling down their "public appearances together"

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are two of the most talked-about people in the world. And with Swift acquiring the rights to her recordings and Kelce dominating the internet with his popular 'New Heights' podcast, the A-list couple has taken the world by storm.

However, following an action-packed 2024 - from Swift's record-breaking Eras tour to Kelce's stratospheric NFL career, the pair has been keeping a relatively low profile, making very few public appearances together this year.

This is reportedly a deliberate move, with the high profile couple looking to take a break from the public eye and enjoy some "normal life" together, away from the cameras.

Sources weighed in on the subject this week, explaining the decision as a strategy to prioritise their privacy and avoid "unwanted attention".

"They are making fewer public appearances together because [their relationship] brings too much unwanted attention," a source recently told Us Weekly. "But there isn’t trouble in paradise."

In fact, insiders have reported that after a busy year “balancing their careers and individual responsibilities”, Swift and Kelce are stronger than ever.

"Obviously the [Eras Tour] threw them into the spotlight, [but now] they’re enjoying some R&R after working their butts off," a source previously explained to Us Weekly. "[They're] making the most of their time off [and] fully living their best lives."

"Taylor and Travis have been between Kansas, Nashville, Rhode Island and New York," another source reported to Us Weekly of the couple's movements in 2025. "Just doing nothing at all has been a dream of theirs for a while.

"Taylor and Travis are doing great, and they’re still very much together and in love," the source later continued. "They’re just taking a break from the public eye."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.