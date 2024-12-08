Sabrina Carpenter has a surprisingly A-list family - here's what we know about the 'Espresso' singer

Sabrina Carpenter is undoubtedly one of the women of the moment, with her star rising to stratospheric levels in 2024.

From opening the Eras tour for Taylor Swift at the start of this year, to her recent Grammy Award nominations, the 25-year-old singer has been front and centre. And with her Christmas Netflix special dropping this weekend, just days after her reported break up from Saltburn's Barry Keoghan, the singer has been front and centre.

As Carpenter becomes more talked about than ever, here's what we know about the Espresso singer...

Sabrina Carpenter - Espresso (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sabrina Carpenter songs

Sabrina Carpenter is most known for her number one hit Please Please Please, but her other notable Billboard hits include Espresso, Taste, Nonsense, Alien, Feather and Juno.

Her recent Short n' Sweet album debuted at number one on the charts, and has gone on to earn her a whopping six Grammy Award nominations - recognised for best song, album, performance and new artist to name a few.

Sabrina Carpenter - Taste (Official Video) - YouTube Watch On

Sabrina Carpenter TV shows

Sabrina Carpenter first gained recognition on TV, starring in Disney Channel series, Girl Meets World. And she has since gone on to stack up a long list of acting credits, from TV to film.

Royalties (2020)

Soy Luna (2017)

Milo Murphy's Law (2016-2019

Adventures in Babysitting (2016)

Girl Meets World (2014 - 2017)

Sofia the First (2013-2018)

The Goodwin Games (2013)

Orange Is the New Black (2013)

Austin & Ally (2013)

Phineas and Ferb (2012)

Law & Order (2011)

Sabrina Carpenter films

Alice in Wonderland (pre-production)

Tall Girl 2 (2022)

Emergency (2022)

Clouds (2020)

Work It (2020)

Tall Girl (2019)

The Short History of the Long Road (2019)

The Hate U Give (2018)

Horns (2013)

Noobz (2012)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How old is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter is 25 years old, with the Espresso singer born on 11 May 1999.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Carpenter launched her singing career aged 10, uploading videos of her covers to YouTube. It wasn't until she was 14 years old that Carpenter bagged her starring role in Girl Meets World, going on to release her debut single, Can't Blame a Girl for Trying, in 2014.

How tall is Sabrina Carpenter?

Sabrina Carpenter is 1.52 metres tall, standing at 5ft.

"I remember when I hit five foot," Carpenter recalled in a previous interview when asked about her height. "I was doing like the Macy's Thanksgiving Parade and I found out that day. I was like, 'Did that happen?!' And then I don't think I've grown since.

"People think I'm really short but I'm actually super tall," Carpenter later joked to Amelia Dimoldenberg on Interview series 'Chicken Shop Date'. "I'm like 6 foot 1."

Where is Sabrina Carpenter from?

Sabrina Carpenter is from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, where she grew up with parents David and Elizabeth Carpenter, and alongside three sisters, Sarah, Shannon and Cayla.

The Nonsense singer now spends most of her time in Los Angeles, reportedly owning a £3.5 million Spanish-style home in the hills.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter Nancy Cartwright

Sabrina Carpenter has a surprisingly A-list family. Her aunt, Nancy Cartwright, is world-famous, best known for being the voice artist behind the iconic role of Bart Simpson.

Carpenter has previously opened up about the connection, famously saying in a 2021 interview with Capital FM: "By relation, I am also a legend. No, absolutely not, not even close. But I will say that my whole life, that was just the coolest thing in the world to me.

“The woman is a woman of many talents, not just Bart,” Carpenter continued. “She always blows me away.”

Cartwright has also opened up about their relation, confirming in a TikTok video: "the rumours are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece!".

"Maybe you’ve known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for, like, 35 some years — and some of you guys for, like, way less than that — find out that I’m related to this, like, superstar. She’s pretty amazing."

Sabrina Carpenter boyfriend

Sabrina Carpenter has reportedly dated a few celebrity names, including Bradley Steven Perry, Joshua Basset and Shawn Mendes.

However, she most famously dated 32-year-old actor Barry Keoghan, known for his roles in Saltburn, Dunkirk and The Banshees of Inisherin.

Carpenter and Keoghan started dating in December 2023, making multiple appearances together over the past year, with Keoghan often seen supporting Carpenter in concert from the audience.

The couple has faced break up speculation since July 2024, and this week it was reported that they had formally split.

"Sabrina and Barry are broken up," a source told Us Weekly. "They had a little bit of a break a few months ago but this break was very recent.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sabrina Carpenter hair

Sabrina Carpenter's hair has become a surprisingly hot topic this year, with TikTok detectives determined to find out the secret behind her famous bouncy blonde blowout.

Carpenter's hair never looks out of place on-stage, and even at the end of her performances, it will still look flawless, prompting a wave of conspiracy theories that she wears a wig onstage.

Carpenter has not revealed whether or not she wears a wig, but she did appear to give a cheeky hint earlier this year, sharing a video skit about the Carpenter wig conspiracy theories by American comedian Meg Stalter to her Instagram.

"Babe, I can’t tell if she’s wearing a hairpiece,” Stalter quips in the social media sketch. "She’s so hot from the concert, so I’m like, Okay, she’s probably wearing a wig. But then I was like, the bangs. So the bangs look so real. So I was like, Okay, maybe it’s just a hairpiece. Then there’s this picture of her at the gas station the next day, and her hair looked like a little bit - well, it’s, it’s still beautiful and thick, but it’s like, it’s not like, sort of like just laying like…Baby?"

Carpenter certainly seemed to enjoy the video. So much in fact that Stalter was one of the comedians invited to appear in Carpenter's Neftlix festive special, A Nonsense Christmas.

How much are Sabrina Carpenter tickets?

Sabrina Carpenter has faced controversy over the ticket prices of her 2025 European Tour.

The 25-year-old singer will perform in a series of venues across the UK and Ireland in March 2025, set to appear in London, Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham and Dublin. And while tickets started at £58, due to the high demand it was reported that only tickets priced £220 and higher were available after a few minutes.

Fans have been criticising the "astronomical" prices, particularly given the cost of living crisis, but it is not exclusive to Carpenter's shows. Other major tours including those from Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish have faced controversy over ticket prices in recent years.

A Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Sabrina Carpenter Christmas special

Sabrina Carpenter's festive special, A Nonsense Christmas, landed on Netflix on Saturday 7 December, already raking in a record-breaking viewership.

The star-studded variety special is action-packed, featuring musical performances and surprise duets from Shania Twain, Chappell Roan, and Tyla, among others. Not to mention, comedic guest appearances from a host of A-list names, including Cara Delevingne and Megan Stalter.

"The holidays have always been so special to me," Sabrina Carpenter explained to Netflix of A Nonsense Christmas. "I am excited to bring my take to a classic holiday variety show — infusing my love of music and comedy to make something that is uniquely me."

We will continue to update this story.