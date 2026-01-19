Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Reportedly Facing the ‘First Real Test of Their Relationship’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple announcing their engagement in August 2025.

And with the Opalite singer and NFL star confirming that they are planning a large-scale wedding, details around the highly-anticipated nuptials, from location to A-list guests, have been going viral.

It was reported this month however, that Swift and Kelce had paused their wedding planning, deciding to slow down in order to prioritise more pressing matters.

This, according to reports, involves Kelce's career, with the 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs player contemplating his future in the National Football League.

With the Kansas City Chiefs not progressing to the Super Bowl in 2026, Kelce is reportedly at a professional crossroads, weighing up whether he will retire from the NFL or continue to play for the Kansas City Chiefs.

And describing Kelce's decision as "stressful and life-altering", sources have reported via the Daily Mail that "Taylor understands that this is the first real test of their relationship."

Kelce will reportedly make his decision by early March, but until then, the A-listers are said to have put their wedding plans on the back burner.

Swift is "trying to put [Kelce] in a better mood by spending more time with him and not bombarding him with wedding plans," one source reported to the publication. "[She] would want him to focus on [the wedding] after he makes his career decision because she knows how important that is to him.”

"She doesn't want the stress of planning their wedding to ‘come between them,’ the source continued. "She is focusing on positivity right now, but she wants him to be in a place where he is happy because at the end of the day, that will make them happy.”

"They're not even halfway through the guest list," another source recently added via Rob Shuter's #Shuterscoop. "Right now it's more about enjoying time together than crunching spreadsheets.”

"Travis is still figuring out if he's playing next year,” the source continued, adding: "They don't want to stress over a wedding when there's so much else going on."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have not commented on the reports.

We will continue to update this story.