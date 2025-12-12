Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Sweet Phone Call Has Been Released in Full and It’s Going Viral

Taylor Swift has truly been at the forefront this season. And from the release of her record-breaking The Life of a Showgirl album to her upcoming Opalite music video, set for release in December, that shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

This is especially true this week, as Swift's highly-anticipated documentary series, The End of an Era, officially landed on Disney+. And with the first two episodes released on Friday, the long-awaited footage has been going viral.

One moment from The End of an Era has particularly got the world talking, as Swift can be seen sharing a sweet phone call with her A-list fiancé, Travis Kelce in episode two.

The Blank Space singer and NFL star have been dating since the summer of 2023, announcing their engagement in August this year.

And with part of their phone conversation teased in the documentary's trailer, the full transcript and footage have now unsurprisingly gone viral.

The phone call took place before one of Swift's London Eras tour performances in August 2024, with the couple talking excitedly before the show.

"Are you guys so good that you can just do like a quick in the back room rehearsal and then go and do this live in front of everyone?!," Kelce can be heard telling his girlfriend.

"I love you," she replied. "I don't know, how do you remember 36,000 plays that are all tactical missions and then just go do it! It's the same. It's basically the same job. I got songs to remember, you got plays to remember...you've got Coach Reid, I've got my mom."

"I want to be there!," Kelce shouts, to which Swift responds: "I want you to be here, why do you have to be in the NFL!"

"I love you so much baby, thank you for making my day better," Kelce can later be heard signing off their call, with Swift replying: "I love you so much... some people get a vitamin drip, I got this conversation."

Well, this is lovely.

Taylor Swift's The End of an Era documentary series premieres on Disney+ on Friday 12 December 2025, with new episodes set for release each week.