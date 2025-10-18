Sources Have Weighed In on Whether Taylor Swift Will Invite William and Kate to Her Wedding

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most talked-about couple of the season, with the A-listers announcing their highly-anticipated engagement in August.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of Kelce popping the question.

And with the post going viral, raking in over 37 million likes, details around the upcoming Swift-Kelce nuptials are all anyone can talk about.

It is the guest list that has been making the most headlines, with A-list friends from Sabrina Carpenter and Gigi Hadid to Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran expected to be in attendance.

And according to sources, even royalty could be present, with insiders believing that the Prince and Princess of Wales might receive an invite.

Taylor Swift and Prince William go back a long way, performing on-stage together with Jon Bon Jovi at a Centrepoint charity event at Kensington Palace in 2013. And last year, the future King and his two eldest children attended the Eras Tour in London, having a personal meeting with the singer backstage.

Behind closed doors however, Swift is reported to have a "good friendship" with William, with a source reporting via Fox News Digital that they have kept in contact, with Swift sending "inspirational cards, and good wishes to Princess Catherine during her difficult year."

And now, according to the source, she wants to invite the royal couple to her and Kelce's highly-anticipated nuptials.

"Taylor is planning the wedding of all weddings, but this is what makes her unique," the insider reported. "She wants to use the wedding not just to say as a celebration of love, but also to thank people who have made the journey to this point along the way and that will include all manner of people from all manner of backgrounds."

