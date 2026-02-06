Scarlett Johansson Has Become Involved in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s Lawsuit

Scarlett Johansson's name has become involved in the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni.

A recently unearthed audio, per court documents, reportedly sees Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz discuss working with the A-list actress, comparing it to his experience working with Lively.

Johansson is the ex wife of Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's legal battle remains ongoing, following the release of their 2024 box office hit, It Ends With Us.

Lively, 38, sued Baldoni, 42, in December 2024, accusing her director and co-star of sexual harassment on set, and for allegedly coordinating a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has denied the allegations, responding with legal action against his co-star and producer, but his $400 million countersuit against Lively has since been dismissed.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

With a trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios officially set for May 2026, court documents have released communication from both sides, with multiple A-listers from Taylor Swift to Ben Affleck referenced in unsealed messages.

Most recently, it was Scarlett Johansson whose name became involved, as the A-list actress was referenced in an unearthed audio submitted to court.

Johansson is the ex wife of Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds, with the actors previously being married from 2008 to 2011.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The unearthed recording from filmmaker Claire Ayoub allegedly sees Wayfarer co-founder Steve Sarowitz discuss working with Johansson, comparing it to his experience working with Lively.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I love this women’s empowerment. We have another first-time director we supported," Sarowitz can reportedly be heard telling Ayoub, per Us Weekly, about Johansson's directional debut, Eleanor the Great.

"We’re trying to give her her first big break," he allegedly joked. "Maybe people will hear of her after this."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"She was so cool, calm, collected and confident … and nice," Sarowitz reportedly added of Johansson in the recording, before comparing her to Lively.

"It’s so interesting because you work with so many people. Almost everybody is nice, and then there’s Blake," he allegedly states. "She is totally different than everyone else. Not to say anything bad about her, but she’s different.

"I think for the most part most people see what we are doing, see we’re nice, and they’re nice back," he allegedly continues. "Even if they weren’t perfectly nice. I just think some people forgot to learn how to be nice."

The recording was allegedly submitted by Lively's legal team.

The trial for Lively v Wayfarer Studios is officially set for May 2026.