Family Members Have Given an Update on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Wedding Plans

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship continues to make headlines, with the A-list couple announcing their highly-anticipated engagement in August 2025.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on Instagram, with the news going viral, and amassing over 38 million likes.

In the months since, the internet has been obsessing over alleged details around the nuptials of the decade, from the rumoured location and wedding date to the A-list bridesmaid party and star-studded guest list.

Swift herself has confirmed that it will be a "big wedding", with even the Prince and Princess of Wales predicted to receive an invitation. And given the recent reported renovations at her 11,000 square foot Rhode Island mansion, it has been widely speculated that their nuptials could take place there.

However, everything is still very much shrouded in secrecy, with even those closest to Swift and Kelce reportedly unaware of the plans at present.

This was certainly proven this week, as Kelce's older brother Jason gave a surprising update about his role in the wedding.

The NFL player is widely presumed to be his brother's best man. However, when asked about the situation during a recent interview on Good Morning America, Kelce suggested that he had not been informed, appeared to hint that in a break from tradition, there might not even be a best man.

"Time will tell if there is one or anything like that," the 38-year-old explained during his onscreen appearance. "I've been given no details on that front. But, you know, I think, however I'm involved, I'll be happy to be and I'm just happy for those two."

Swift and Kelce are said to be in full wedding planning mode, with sources close to the couple reporting that they are taking it equally seriously.

"When it comes to wedding planning, nothing feels rushed or one-sided," a source recently explained to PEOPLE. "They’re both equally involved and excited, and this isn’t something one or the other is carrying on their own."

The insider continued: "They’re approaching it as a partnership, talking things through together and enjoying the process in a way that feels natural to them."

Well, this is lovely.