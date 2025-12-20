Taylor Swift Has Opened Up About Her Break Ups With Joe Alwyn and Matty Healy in a Rare Statement

Taylor Swift has dominated the headlines this month, with the 'Opalite' singer releasing her highly-anticipated documentary series, The End of an Era.

The six-part release documents Swift's record-breaking worldwide Eras tour, following the cultural phenomenon from creation to performance. And with new episodes released to Disney+ each week, everything from The End of an Era’s scheduling change to Swift’s empowering pre-show speech have been going viral.

This Friday saw the release of episodes three and four, where the 36-year-old opened up about the challenges that she faced on the road. And given that 2023 saw Swift break up with her longtime partner of six years, actor Joe Alwyn, in April, and then separate from The 1975 frontman Matty Healy two months later, she touched upon the difficult situation in a rare statement.

“There were points in this tour where the tour was really the only thing keeping me going in my life,” Swift recalled in episode four of The End of an Era. “But there were never points in the tour where I thought, ‘Oh I want to quit the tour because the tour is hard.’ No, my personal life was hard."

“I went through two breakups on the first half of this tour,” she continued. “That’s a lot of breakups, actually. This show is what gave me purpose and what I could use to get me out of bed. The tour has never been the hard thing in my life. The tour has been the thing that allowed me to find purpose outside of the shit that was going on in my life.

“Men will let you down,” she added. “The Eras Tour never will.”

Swift’s rare comments have surprised viewers, with the 'Blank Space' singer refraining from speaking about her relationships in public. However, Swift has nodded to both relationships in her music, with the songs ‘So Long, London’, ‘Delicate’, ‘Cornelia Street’, ‘You’re Losing Me’, ‘Gorgeous’, ‘King of My Heart’, ‘Cruel Summer’ and ‘Invisible String’ believed to have been inspired by Alwyn. Not to mention, the tracks ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’, ‘Fresh Out the Slammer’, ‘Down Bad’, ‘Fortnight’, and ‘Guilty as Sin?’, which Swift reportedly wrote about Healy.

The End of an Era documentary series is available to watch now on Disney+, with the final two episodes scheduled to air on Tuesday 23 December 2025.