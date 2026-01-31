Sydney Sweeney Has Spoken Out About Her Past Relationship in a Rare Statement

Sydney Sweeney is one of the most talked-about women in the world. And from her controversial words about "fake Hollywood feminism" to her fight for her White Lotus role, she never fails to make headlines.

It is her love life that has got the world talking recently, with The Housemaid star, 28, making a rare comment about her past relationship with Jonathan Davino.

Sweeney famously dated Davino from 2018, with the former couple announcing their engagement in 2022. However, they split in March 2025, calling off their engagement after seven years together.

The Euphoria actress has refrained from speaking about their relationship in public, with Sweeney being notoriously private.

However, this week in a cover interview with Cosmopolitan, she spoke candidly about her love life, with her words unsurprisingly going viral.

"I was in a relationship for a very long time, for seven and a half years, and I never talked about it," Sweeney explained of her and Davino's former relationship to Cosmopolitan.

"I was very private. No one would ever see us," she continued. "I think it’s important to have some things for myself. I understand that I’m a public person, but I’m still in my 20s. I’m still figuring out love, and it’s hard to do that with millions of people who have their own opinions of what that looks like.

"At the same time, for all of my 20s, I put my head down and focused on work," she added. "And now I want to experience things. But it’s hard deciding that I want to experience love in the public eye. I’m just navigating it all."

Sweeney has spoken out about her love life in the past on very few occasions, once opening up about the difficulties of dating in the spotlight in the past to Glamour UK back in 2023.

"Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me," Sweeney explained to the publication.

"I’ve been in a steady relationship [with Davino] for a really long time, which is not normal in this industry and not normal for my age. [And] what I’ve noticed about the idea of celebrity is people really love to build someone up and then tear them down."

