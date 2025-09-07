Taylor Swift's Sweet Words About her 'Perfect Wedding' Have Resurfaced

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the most talked-about couple of the summer, with the A-listers announcing their highly-anticipated engagement last month.

"Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," read their joint statement on social media, alongside a series of photographs of Kelce popping the question.

And with A-list pals from Sabrina Carpenter to Gigi Hadid commenting their congratulations, the viral post has gone on to rake in over 36 million likes.

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

With the Swift-Kelce nuptials expected to be the 'wedding of the decade', fans and followers have started to speculate about what the celebrations could entail.

And amid the online excitement, a former interview with the Blank Space singer has officially resurfaced.

The 2012 cover interview saw Swift - then in her Red era - sit down with Cosmopolitan, with one question seeing the magazine ask her about her perfect wedding.

"I want to build a life with someone that's based on their dreams as well as my dreams," Swift responded in a now viral statement.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"I don't want it to just be like, 'So, I have a scrapbook. In it, I put all the fabric swatches of the wedding dress I'm going to wear. I also have a tuxedo I picked out of a catalog that you'll wear. Then approximately nine and a half years into our dating, we will be on our second child, and we will send him to preschool here. Don't worry, I planned it all out for you!'

"I don't want him to wonder if it even matters if he's there," she added.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It is believed that Swift and Kelce have not yet started wedding planning, with the couple reported to have "been in celebration mode ever since the engagement".

"They are not in the wedding planning phase yet," a source reported to PEOPLE recently. "Right now they just want to enjoy being engaged and they are going to take their time with it."

Well, this is lovely.

We will continue to update this story.