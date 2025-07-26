Matty Healy’s Family Has Spoken Out About His Past Relationship With Taylor Swift

Despite taking a step back from the spotlight in 2025, Taylor Swift continues to be the most talked-about woman in the world. And from her recent implication in the Lively v Wayfarer Studios case, to her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old singer has remained front and centre.

This week, it was Swift's former relationship with Matty Healy that got the world talking, as The 1975 frontman's family spoke out about their courtship.

The former couple dated briefly in 2023, following Swift's split from British actor Joe Alwyn. And while sources have reported that their relationship was "always casual", Healy is widely believed to be the subject of Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' album. Particularly the tracks, 'Guilty as Sin?', 'Fresh Out the Slammer,' 'But Daddy I Love Him', and 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)'.

Swift has never confirmed the reports, but in a surprise move, Matty Healy's family appeared to do so this week, with his mother speaking out about their relationship.

TV presenter Denise Welch appeared on the most recent episode of Watch What Happens Live. And when host Andy Cohen asked for her thoughts on Swift's album, she weighed in on her son's former relationship with the star.

“Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode," Welch explained. "But not being her mother-in-law is a role that I’m glad that I lost.

“Not that I have anything against her at all," Welch continued. "It was just, you know, it was tricky. But, listen, you’re not allowed to say anything but then she writes a whole album about it?”

Both Swift and Healy have famously moved on since their 2023 split. The 'Shake It Off' singer has been dating NFL star Travis Kelce for two years, and Healy is now engaged to model Gabbriette Bechtel.

This is something that Welch later touched on, explaining: "Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette – who is gorgeous – so we’ve moved on.”

