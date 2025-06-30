Taylor Swift Had the Best Response to Matty Healy’s Glastonbury ‘Swipe’

Taylor Swift has taken a step back from the spotlight in 2025, scaling down her public appearances following her record-breaking Eras tour . But from her implication in the Lively v Wayfarer Studios case, to her high profile relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce, the 35-year-old is still making non-stop headlines.

This week, it was Swift's former relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy that got the world talking, as the musician appeared to take a swipe at her during his Glastonbury set.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The former couple dated briefly in 2023, following her split from British actor Joe Alwyn. And while multiple sources have noted that their relationship was "always casual", Swift's most recent album, 'The Tortured Poets Department' is widely reported to be about their courtship. Particularly the tracks, 'Guilty as Sin?', 'Fresh Out the Slammer,' 'But Daddy I Love Him', and 'I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can).'

And while Healy has not commented publicly on the rumoured album references, he appeared to break his silence during his Friday night set on the Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Before performing his song 'Chocolate', Healy appeared to reference his ex by sarcastically referring to himself as a "poet" - a direct quote from her 2024 album.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I want to be sincere for a second with everybody," Healy announced to the festival audience. "What this moment is making me realise is that, yeah... what this moment's making me realise is that, and I'm being sincere, I probably am the best.

"I'm probably the best songwriter of my generation," he continued. "The best, what do we say, a poet, ladies and gentlemen, is what I am.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Generational wordsmith. I just wanted to remind you, you know, in the next couple of minutes, these lyrics, this poetry, I bleed for you. Alright? Just take that in, alright? Take it away, boys."

Healy's comments unsurprisingly went viral, with the internet waiting to see if and how Swift would respond.

And while the 'Shake It Off' singer hasn't spoken publicly about the swipe, she did respond in the best possible way - stepping out in public with Travis Kelce for a romantic date in New York without a care in the world.

Like we needed a reason to rate Taylor Swift more.

We will continue to update this story.