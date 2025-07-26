SPOILER ALERT - this article contains up to date information about the season three plot

And Just Like That is officially back on our screens, with the third instalment of the Sex and the City spin-off releasing highly-anticipated new episodes each week.

And with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis back in command, everything from the wardrobe choices and surprise castings, to the controversial season three plot twists are making headlines.

This week, it was a surprise celebrity cameo that got the world talking, as episode nine saw an onscreen appearance from Andy Cohen.

The 57-year-old talk show host appeared in the sitcom as Daniel, a shoe salesman at Bergdorf’s. But Sex and the City viewers were quick to note the special meaning behind the cameo, with Cohen being a very close friend of Sarah Jessica Parker.

In fact, it is not even Cohen's first appearance as Daniel, making a cameo as the very same character in Sex and the City's fourth season.

"Andy Cohen: king of Bravo, keeper of Carrie’s Manolos," And Just Like That creators posted to Instagram, with followers commenting in their hundreds.

"I SCREAMED WHEN HE APPEARED!! one of the best episodes ❤️," commented one viewer, while another posted: "The episode we've ALL been waiting for! ✨️"

Cohen also took to Instagram to commemorate the moment, posting a carousel of photographs of the pair filming together decades apart.

"How it went… how it’s going!," he captioned the sweet post. "Thank you Michael Patrick King for bringing back the BELOVED character of “Barney’s Shoe Salesman”… who is now a Bergdorf’s Shoe salesman named DANIEL! #SATC #AJLT."

Well, this is lovely.

More And Just Like That scenes for Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker please.

And Just Like That season three is available to watch now on Sky.