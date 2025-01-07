Joe Alwyn had a blunt response when asked about the Taylor Swift breakup

When Taylor Swift and Joe Alywn split in early 2023, fans were shocked that the former couple - who had been together for six years - decided to go their separate ways ahead of Taylor kicking off The Eras Tour. In the months that followed, Taylor and Joe didn't speak about the split publicly, but fans speculated that her song You're Losing Me was about their relationship and held signs at her gigs asking if she was okay.

Now, in an interview with The Guardian, Joe was asked about the breakup with Taylor almost two years after their split. While he is infamously guarded about his private life, he had a very telling response when the journalist questioned whether he 'just wanted to move on' from the conversations about his famous ex.

In response, Joe said of 'moving on': "That’s something for other people to do. We’re talking about something that’s a while ago now in my life. So that’s for other people. That’s what I feel."

It appears that Joe could be referring to the continued rumours about their relationship. Ahead of the release of Taylor's 2024 album, The Tortured Poets Department, fans speculated that it would document her feelings about the end of their relationship. At the time, a source said: "If it is a diss album, that is shady. He helped her with song writing on her past album so it will really come as a shock to him if she talks about their breakup, as it is something he has not spoken of at all."

However, upon TTPD's release, Swifties deduced that the majority of Taylor's tracks actually alluded to her brief relationship with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy instead. She dated Matty shortly after her split from Joe, but the pair reportedly split after just a month.

