Matt Healy comments on 'sincere' relationship with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's Eras tour kicked off in March, and while it has been a huge talking point for Swifties online - from her incredible sparkly outfits to that pool dive - her relationship status has also been widely discussed in recent months.

The singer split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn, earlier this year and is now rumoured to be dating The 1975 frontman Matty Healy.

From the song she released following the end of her relationship with Joe to the fact that even Joe Jonas is now asking for fans' forgiveness fifteen years after that break-up phone call, Taylor's relationships have once again dominated online conversations.

It was just a few weeks ago that it was first reported that she is dating singer Matt Healy, and what followed were snaps of the pair together which fans believe confirm that they're an item.

While neither of them have publicly spoken about it, according to The Sun, Taylor and Matt are enjoying spending time together and a reportedly already discussing moving in together.

The source claimed: "He and Taylor are so loved up and want to spend as much time together as they can.

"Matty has already told the 1975 team that he’ll be doing all the band demos in America for the foreseeable. He will work on his parts for their collaboration while she is on tour and has scheduled time to attend select shows to gather inspiration for her next album."

Taylor recently seemed to discuss their relationship with fans at a gig in Boston, telling the audience: "It's insane. I kind of just feel like telling you, that I don't know, that just... I've never been this happy in my life in all aspects of my life ever before.

"And I just want to thank you for being a part of that. It's not just the tour, like, I don't know, my life finally feels like it makes sense."

Given the huge amount of interest in the rumoured romance, Matt decided to address the relationship once and for all during a performance with The 1975.

On Saturday, he joined the band at BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee, Scotland, and appeared to comment on the ongoing rumours about himself and Taylor.

He said to the crowd: "Is it all a bit? Is it sincere? Will he ever address it? All of these questions and more will be ignored in the next hour. Ladies and gentleman, this is The 1975."

Well, that's that.