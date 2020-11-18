Marie Claire is supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission on some of the items you choose to buy.

I get that you're at home, but enough is enough, it's time to make an effort again

These lockdowns have been tough, there’s no denying it and I myself have fallen into the trap of waking up, having a shower, getting dressed, but not bothering with any makeup. Because at the end of the day, what’s the point? However, I cannot stand the blotchy and tired-looking girl staring back at me whenever I’m on a work call. (I’ve got to the point that I don’t even launch my camera anymore – I’m saving everyone else from the horror.)

Well do you know what? It’s been nine months – we’ve exhausted the high street’s supply of loungewear and gone to town on Deliveroo – but enough is enough. We’re a stone’s throw away from Christmas and it’s time to make a bit of effort. If this were a normal year, we’d be searching for glitter makeup online and caking ourselves in the damn thing. 2020 is different, if the papers are to be believed we might be all be headed for digital Christmas days, so it’s important that we try and salvage as much joy as possible.

Thankfully, Urban Decay have started their Black Friday sale and there are some mega Black Friday make-up deals to be had.

So here’s everything I will be buying for me (and my friends) for a little festive pick-me-up.