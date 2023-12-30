These are the 6 best illuminating primers that will instantly improve the look of dull winter skin - a must-have product this season

Dull skin is rife at this time of year, and illuminating primers are super handy to have in your make-up bag when your skin is looking less than glowy. These formulas are often moisturising and help to add radiance and glow to your complexion. It’s important to note that the best primers usually serve different purposes—they can have multiple benefits but, first and foremost, illuminating primers are designed to give the skin a glowy appearance, rather than, say, grip your make-up or blur the look of pores.

If you’re heading to a party and want to improve your glowy make-up’s longevity, too, it’s worth layering over one of the best setting sprays to lock it in place.

In my beauty editor experience, the following are the best illuminating primers to give skin that coveted healthy glow.

The best illuminating primers to transform dull winter skin

1. e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter

(Image credit: e.l.f. Cosmetics )

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Best illuminating primer for combination skin Specifications Number of shades: 12 Key ingredients: Squalane, hyaluronic acid, finely milled powders Today's Best Deals View at Beauty Bay View at ASOS (UK) View at Boots.com Reasons to buy + Available in 12 different shades to suit a broad range of skin tones + Can be worn alone, under or over make-up, or mixed with foundation + Reasonably priced Reasons to avoid - Hard to fault!

The best e.l.f. products are the talk of TikTok and, though it only launched in 2022, this is one of the brand’s best-sellers. It imparts a lovely healthy glow that works well under make-up or on its own—and, as with every e.l.f. product, it’s very reasonably priced.

2. Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base

(Image credit: Sculpted by Aimee )

Sculpted by Aimee Beauty Base Best illuminating primer for oily skin Specifications Number of shades: 3 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, peptides, light-reflecting microparticles Today's Best Deals £23 at Boots Reasons to buy + Feels great on the skin + Also available in Pearl and Rose Golden shades + Non-comedogenic Reasons to avoid - Only 3 shades

If you’ve never tried Sculpted by Aimee (the brand makes one of my favourite foundations and mascaras of all time), I wholeheartedly recommend you do so. Packed with light-reflecting particles, Beauty Base is a great first step if you want to ensure your skin looks glowy. As well as the original formula, there are also two pearlescent options in pink and gold shades for even more of a glow.

3. MAC Studio Radiance Primer

(Image credit: MAC)

MAC Studio Radiance Primer Best illuminating primer for dry skin Specifications Number of shades: N/A Key ingredients : Hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, olive oil, jojoba oil Today's Best Deals £30 at Lookfantastic Reasons to buy + Natural-looking radiance + Promises to boost luminosity for up to eight hours + Feels great on the skin Reasons to avoid - Some people may want a glowier effect

MAC makes great primers and the aptly named Studio Radiance is its most illuminating. The formula is loaded with ingredients to nourish the skin—hyaluronic acid and vitamin E for example—and it’s got this lovely buttery consistency that sinks into the skin with ease. Not only that, but it can give your skin a healthy, luminous glow for as long as eight hours.

4. Beauty Pie Wonderfilter Brightening Primer

(Image credit: Beauty Pie )

Beauty Pie Wonderfilter Brightening Primer Best illuminating primer that also blurs Specifications Number of shades: N/A Key ingredients : FicuCell Vita, micropearls Today's Best Deals £13.50 for members at Beauty Pie Reasons to buy + Very lightweight + Feels great on the skin + Subtle blurring effect Reasons to avoid - Costs more if you don't have a membership

This is a lovely primer; extremely lightweight and hydrating, leaving skin soft as well as glowy, plus it has a nice subtle blurring effect for a smoother look. The only downside is that it is on the expensive side if you don’t have a Beauty Pie membership.

5. Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter

(Image credit: Charlotte Tilbury)

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Best all rounder illuminating primer Specifications Number of shades: 12 Key ingredients : Porcelain flower extract, smoothing airbrush polymers, finely milled powders Today's Best Deals View at Amazon View at NET-A-PORTER View at John Lewis Reasons to buy + Like a primer, lightweight base and highlighter in one + Good shade range Reasons to avoid - Expensive

A real beauty icon, one of Charlotte Tilbury’s Hollywood Flawless Filters sells every two minutes. It’s another one that’s multi-use, working well as a radiance-boosting primer or over foundation as a subtle highlighter—or it can be worn alone for a very lightweight, glowy base.

6. Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer

(Image credit: Laura Mercier )

Laura Mercier Pure Canvas Illuminating Primer Best pearlescent illuminating primer Specifications Number of shades: N/A Key ingredients : Porcelain flower extract, micronised pearls Today's Best Deals View at LOOKFANTASTIC UK View at John Lewis View at Amazon Reasons to buy + Creates a great glow that lasts + Contains light-reflecting pearl pigments Reasons to avoid - Expensive

Fun beauty fact: Laura Mercier actually released the first primers to market back in 1996, and they’re kind of regarded as an iconic product. A few years ago they had a bit of a makeover to become the Pure Canvas range, but this is the radiance-boosting one, a glowy formula with light-reflecting crushed pearl pigments that makes the perfect base for foundation.