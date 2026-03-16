The Post-Bob Era: Trichologists Share the Real Rules for Growing Long, Healthy Hair

Cast your mind back to 2023, when we were in the high season of bob fever. Everywhere you looked, hair was being chopped, with celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Zendaya, Gigi Hadid to Lori Harvey hopping on the short hair train. Whether it was sharply cut and razor straight at the jaw or wavy, longer and with plenty of volume, the humble bob was everywhere.

I myself was drinking the Kool Aid. Having previously spent a couple of years growing out my bob, I decided to bite the bullet and cut my hair off once again, around this time. I opted for a bleach blonde colour and a jawline cut which I often wore with a little wave to promote movement.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

But fast forward to 2026 and I – along with many others – are moving away from shorter cuts and beginning to embrace length once more. Stars who previously made headlines for opting for bobs are now rocking longer locks again, and super short styles seem to be in rapid decline. So what's been happening, and why?

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Are we moving away from bobs?

According to Neale Rodger, Style Director at Stil salon, it's all to do with trend 'cycles'. "Bobs have totally dominated the last few years because they’re chic, sharp and feel like a bit of a reset - and they’re also great for social media content," he says. "But trends always move in cycles, and we’re starting to see people wanting to soften things again. After lots of structured, blunt bobs, there’s a growing appetite for movement, length and a slightly more effortless feel."

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And as with everything in fashion and beauty, we've taken on influences from both celebrity styles and catwalk references. "There’s been a noticeable shift on the catwalk and with celebrities towards longer, layered hair that looks healthy and natural rather than overly styled. People are leaning into hair that feels versatile, something you can wear loose, tied up, textured or polished depending on the day," notes Rodger. "Growing out a bob gives you that flexibility again, so it makes sense that many people are entering their long hair era."

It's of course crucial to take mentions of a 'post-bob era' with a pinch of salt; there are always going to be people who wear their hair in bobs for life, and look effortlessly cool doing so, 'trends' be damned. And it's not exactly like bobs are 'out;' Margot Robbie – one of the most famous women in the world – just debuted a brand new cut after years of wearing her hair long.

How to grow out a bob for your longest hair ever

While bobs will always be objectively cool, if you are in a hair growth phase, there are plenty of tips you can take on board. If like me, you're attempting to grow out a bob and achieve length but in a slow, healthy way, you'll want to consider lifestyle habits as well as topical products. Here are my top tips, supported by hairstylists and trichologists.

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1. Get regular cuts

It's the age-old story: unfortunately, in order to grow out hair healthily, you do still need to prioritise cuts. "Regular trims are really important. It sounds counterintuitive when you’re trying to grow your hair, but small tidy ups stop the ends from looking bulky or triangular," says Rodger.

When in the past I've stubbornly decided to forgo the hairdresser for years on end to grow out my short hair, all I've been left with are strands that break at the ends and eventually snap off, which isn't exactly conducive to growth. I now go for haircuts every 2 months or so, just to tidy up the ends and keep things neat.

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2. Focus on scalp care

Something that I have really invested in since going on my hair growth journey is scalp care. Hair growth begins here, and without nurturing a healthy environment for strands to healthily thrive, it's simply not going to happen.

Remember that the scalp is an extension of the face; we should be taking care of the skin here in a similar way. I tend to mix things up weekly; sometimes I will opt for a scalp scrub pre-shampoo and massage this in with a scalp tool, in order to aid in product absorption and encourage growth. Other times, I'll take more of a hydrating and soothing approach; be it a scalp mask after shampooing or scalp serum when hair is dry, it's so important to prioritise the scalp for overall hair health.

3. Nourish, hydrate and moisture

Something Rodger considers to be of critical importance when growing hair longer is prioritising products that nourish, hydrate and moisturise. The more hydrated and nourished hair is, the more it stands to grow.

"From a care perspective, hydration and moisture is key," he explains. "Healthy hair grows better, so I always recommend using nourishing shampoos and conditioners, and incorporating a weekly treatment or mask to keep the ends strong while they’re growing out." I like K18 for a bi-weekly protein infusion, and post-shampoo masks from the likes of Kerastase, Typebea and Gisou.

4. Sleep in silk

One of my ride-or-die rules for hair growth is being gentle. This means always using heat protectant when reaching for the tools, only combing hair when it's wet (and with great care) and perhaps most importantly, protecting it while you sleep.

I now use silk pillowcases, scrunchies and wraps to prevent friction and breakage as I sleep, and have noticed such a difference.

5. Get on the supplements (and prioritise a well-rounded diet)

This one's a do or die: no matter how many pricey masks you use on your hair or how often you treat it, nothing will work effectively if you don't approach hair health and growth from the inside-out.

According to Zoë Passam, Senior Consultant Trichologist at Philip Kingsley, what you eat means everything for healthy hair: "Eating a balanced, varied diet is vital for healthy hair growth," she says. "Hair is non-essential tissue, so if the diet is inadequate, nutrition will be prioritised for vital body functions, and the hair will lose out."

She continues: "Protein is a particularly important food group, as our hair is composed primarily of a type of protein called keratin. Look for foods rich in iron and B12, as these are key nutrients for hair growth."

And if you need a little help? There are plenty of amazing hair supplements out there to try.