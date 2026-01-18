Of all the hairstyles that we cover as beauty editors, the bob is undoubtedly the most popular. No other cut feels as modern or as cool. Its ability to endlessly reinvent itself is one of its greatest strengths. From box bobs and lived-in bobs to the cloud bob and the old Hollywood bob, there's a version to suit everyone. If you've been considering a cut and have been looking for a polished style that has softness and movement, then allow us to introduce you to the bouncy layered bob.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is a bouncy layered bob?

Hairstylist Edward James tells us that this voluminous style sits neatly between a blunt bob and a shag. "It has structure without heaviness and movement without mess. The layers are designed to create lift and swing rather than obvious texture, which gives volume at the crown, softness around the face and ends that move naturally instead of sitting flat. It feels modern, flattering and youthful without trying too hard."

For inspiration, James suggests looking at Helen Mirren and Naomi Watts. "Helen Mirren always wears a beautifully layered bob that always looks full, elegant and current," he says. "Naomi Watts's bob has that perfect balance of softness and shape." Both feel polished rather than over-styled. Halle Berry shows us how the cut is just as effective on curly hair too. For something a little more 'done' Zendaya and Kaia Gerber's shorter crops always manage to look effortless, but incredibly luxe.

In the salon, James says to "ask for a bob with light layering to create lift, soft face framing starting around the cheekbone, and ends that feel flexible rather than blunt. The layers should help the hair sit better, not look obviously layered."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Does the bouncy layered bob suit everyone?

According to James, this is a really versatile style that, with the correct tweaking, all hair types can pull off. "Fine hair benefits from the layers because they create fullness and body," he explains. "Thicker hair needs some weight removed so it does not feel bulky or triangular. Curly hair can also wear a version of this cut, but the layering needs to be adjusted to suit the curl pattern so it enhances the shape rather than disrupting it."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How to style a bouncy layered bob

"Styling is where this cut really shines," says James. "It needs lift at the root and softness through the ends. I blow dry using a round brush, focusing on volume at the crown and keeping the ends smooth but not stiff." One scroll through TikTok’s bouncy, layered bob tutorials makes it clear: a multistyler is essential. And James agrees. He says that blow-dry brushes work wonders with this style as you can lock in the bounce with a cool shot, whilst keeping the hair natural and movable.

When it comes to products, the key is "volume without the crunch". Keep scrolling for James's bouncy layered bob toolkit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)