I Can’t Stop Saving Pictures of the Cloud Bob—Here’s How to Pull Off This Autumn’s Hottest Chop

It's prime bob season again. Yes, the leaves are turning, which means its time to don our cozy jumpers, and perhaps contemplate a back-to-school hair refresh. This time around, the shape that's been trending all over social media is the cloud bob; an ethereal, soft take on the classic cut.

"It's a modern, airy version of the classic bob," explains Mark Hayes, the Senior International Creative Director at HOUSE OF SASSOON. "It’s characterized by a soft, rounded silhouette, light volume, and a pillow-like texture, giving it a fluffy, “cloud-like” appearance." Celebrity hairstylist and the founder of Studio23, Jason Collier agrees: "It’s all about movement, volume and that diffused, cloud-like finish rather than a blunt, structured edge. It’s the antidote to overly polished hair. Effortless but still incredibly chic.”

Read on to get the lowdown on how to pull off the style yourself.

How is the cloud bob achieved?

"The cloud bob is achieved by cutting the hair into a bob shape, usually chin to shoulder length, and adding lots of internal layers to create softness and volume," says hairstylist and founder of The Six, Marcos Verissimo. "Texturising shears or razors are used to remove bulk and give that weightless, 'cloudy' finish. Using a diffuser enhances the airy texture. As seen across every show at Paris Fashion Week, the more natural the cloud bob looks, the better."

Who does the cloud bob suit?

It works well for oval, heart, and square faces, says Hayes. "The rounded softness flatters sharp features. The cloud bob is great for fine to medium hair, it adds fullness with styling, and for wavy textures where it enhances movement. It can be adapted for straight or curly hair. It suits anyone who wants a chic but low maintenance style that still looks modern and playful."

Collier continues that it is incredibly versatile and flatters most face shapes as it can be tailored to your features. "It works beautifully on naturally wavy or slightly curly hair, as the texture enhances that billowy effect. For those with straight hair, a bit of soft wave styling can recreate the same feel. It’s perfect for anyone who wants a low-maintenance cut that still looks editorial.”

How do you style the cloud bob at home?

To style the cloud bob at home, Verissimo recommends starting with a volumising shampoo and conditioner to create the perfect foundation for lift and body. Next, apply a lightweight mousse or blow-dry spray through damp hair to add texture and hold. "Use a diffuser if you want to enhance your natural texture, always lifting from the root to keep the shape airy and full," he adds. "For added dimension and softness, wrap a few sections around a curling wand or flat iron, alternating directions to create that effortless, cloud-like wave and movement."

