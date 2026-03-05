The Nina Park Makeup Aesthetic Is Trending—Here’s How To Recreate It On Darker Skin Tones

If you haven’t heard of the Nina Park makeup look… where have you actually been? Nina Park has been the makeup artist to know over the last year or so. After studying at L'École de Maquillage Fleurimon in Paris, she’s gone on to create some of the most talked-about beauty moments on red carpets and in editorials alike. From Addison Rae, Zoë Kravitz to Greta Lee, she’s worked her magic on some of the most famous faces in the world.

She gave us an unforgettable Emma Stone Golden Globes moment last month. She also delivered on Jessie Buckley’s 2026 award-season looks, so far. And of course, this has meant we’ve all been in detective mode ever since—hunting for product clues and dissecting techniques in a bid to recreate that signature 'effortless glam' look.

But here’s the thing: as someone with a darker skin tone, I have yet to see this look translated for deeper skin tones. It’s easy enough to follow the breadcrumbs of what little we know about her technique—she’s famously private about it—but a straight copy-and-paste doesn’t always land. Especially not when we’re working with different features, different undertones, different lip pigmentation. So I went to the pros. Because if we’re all having a slice of the Nina Park pie, it needs to work for everyone.

What is the Nina Park makeup look?

If you asked me to define the Nina Park look, I’m not sure I could neatly package it into one sentence. It’s perfectly done but undone. Effortlessly natural yet undeniably glam. I think that’s the appeal—it’s that “your face, but better” aesthetic that looks deceptively simple to achieve.

“Once you take a closer look, you realise the magic behind each minuscule detail. How the eyebrows are groomed to perfection, the cheeks are just the right amount of flushed and the lips will have you rummaging through your own makeup bag checking if you have a similar shade. She’s made beauty exciting,” shares makeup artist Amina Omar Saeed .

The pièce de résistance? The lips. Pouty, soft-focus and fluffy. Not the classic, sharp statement lip and definitely not the clean-girl wash of gloss. This feels like a refreshing change. Dubbed as the “the Nina Park lip.” “A halo lip is about softness and dimension rather than strict placement,” says makeup artist Emily Wood . “It’s flattering because it works with how light naturally hits the face. Keeping depth around the lips while allowing the centre to stay lighter makes the lips look fuller, rounder and more balanced. There are no harsh edges, so nothing feels heavy or overdone. The halo effect gives the illusion of volume without needing to heavily contour or box the lips in.”

The Nina Park lip look for darker skin tones

And while it sounds technical, it really is quite simple. All you need is a lip liner slightly deeper than your natural lip tone, a lipstick close to your actual lip shade, and a fluffy lip brush, these are the non-negotiables. The real challenge, especially for darker skin tones and those of us with more pigmented lips, is finding a deep brown liner that actually compliments our complexions and doesn’t leave us looking ashy. I swear by the Make Up For Ever Artist Pencil in Limitless Brown is elite (also the one SZA has been reported to use) — as well as the Makeup Revolution IRL Filter Finish Lip Definer in Americano Brown, the Rhode Lip Liner in Move, and the KHJ Brand Precision Sculpture Stylo in Carve and Forgo. The shades can look intimidating at first glance, but once blended out they create beautifully contoured lips without a trace of grey. It is overwhelming, there is so much and where do you start, Emily recommends, “For deeper skin tones, rich browns, chocolates and caramels with a slightly lighter centre look incredible.”

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Once you’re over the hurdle of choosing your liner, application is the easy part. Line along your natural lip shape, focus on the fullest areas, to achieve that plump look but skip the dramatic over-lining. Then use your fluffy brush to blur the edges until the edges are soft and there are no harsh lines in sight. Apply your lip colour mainly around the outer areas and blend it into the liner, keeping the centre lighter with minimal product. Finish with a touch of gloss or balm tapped right into the middle for that soft, pillowy effect. “The key is blending. The less perfect it looks, the better it usually is,” Emily adds.

The Nina Park glow on darker skin tones

Now, let’s talk about the skin. Because honestly, I’m convinced there’s some magic involved. How does Nina Park consistently deliver skin that looks effortless, but also… immaculate, finish? I’ve deep-dived into her socials and interviews and she gives away nothing. But what we do know is this: every great base starts with even greater skin prep. Take a closer look and you’ll notice the common denominator—plump, hydrated, glowing skin.

Find skincare that works for your skin type and doesn’t fight your makeup. The biggest mistake? Layering on too much, which only leads to pilling, and makeup slipping and sliding everywhere. Keep the layers light. Let each one dry down properly before adding more; it makes all the difference.

When it comes to base, keep it light. “I would definitely recommend a lightweight foundation like the NARS Light Reflecting Foundation or a skin tint like the Lisa Eldridge Enhancing Skin Tint,” shares makeup artist Cat Veiga . Another top tip: celebrity makeup artist Katie Jane Hughes recommends priming your brush with foundation before taking it to your face for a more seamless, natural finish. This has become my preferred method, and it genuinely gets me closer to that Nina Park effect, at least I think. I adore the Kylie Cosmetics skin tint for coverage that doesn’t look or feel heavy—very Nina Park-coded, in my opinion.

And of course, that luminous glow is key to the Nina Park look, Amina’s trick is “for anyone with a deeper completion I would recommend keeping your base as luminous as possible, look in the mirror after applying a moisturiser and wherever the light is bouncing off is where you want to apply your highlighter and concealer.” Noted.

Blush, brows and contour—everything follows the same rule: natural, natural, natural, but enhanced. The goal is a soft-focus, velvety finish that doesn’t look flat or heavy. That means opting for creams and liquids over powders wherever possible. For deeper skin tones, shade choice is everything. Think peachy-warm flushes that actually show up. Rhode’s Toasted Teddy, Refy Cream Blush in Rust, PATRICK TA Major Headlines - Double-Take Cream + Powder Blush Duo in She's So LA, are gorgeous examples of that natural flash that shows up really beautifully on darker skin tones. SimiHaze Beauty and Saie bronzers work well for anyone with darker skin tones, without looking ashy.

The takeaway? Nothing should look painted onto your face. Everything should feel like an extension of your face. Yes that’s easier said than done but the Nina Park effect isn’t about transformation. It’s about working with your features so you still look like you, just an enhanced version. And honestly, that’s probably why it’s become such a hit, that and the fact that it’s absolutely stunning makeup.