More than a bedtime ritual or cute hair accessory, silk bonnets have long been used to protect textured hair overnight. With a history rooted in Black beauty traditions, they’ve been growing in popularity for all hair types, with searches for 'sleep bonnet' increasing by 64% year on year and creators taking to TikTok to sing their praises. And while curly and coily hair types will long have known their benefits, if you're prone to waking to dry hair or excessive flyaways, then it might just be time to add one to your overnight routine. Yes, during a time when many of us are investing more and more in self-care, using a silk bonnet might just make the difference between a good hair day and a great one.

What is a silk bonnet?

“Silk bonnets are most commonly used by people with curly, coily and afro-textured hair, but they can benefit almost everyone, as it’s really about what the bonnet does,” explains International Hair Stylist Aminata Kamara. “By reducing friction and helping the hair retain moisture overnight, silk bonnets protect strands from dryness, breakage and frizz while also helping to preserve styles and support overall hair health.” Because of their versatility, Kamara points out that while they do tend to be associated with curly hair types, silk bonnets can actually be really valuable for a whole range of hair types and needs.

What are the benefits of wearing a silk bonnet?

Simply put, wearing a silk bonnet minimises the amount of friction that your hair encounters against your pillowcase and it helps your hair to retain moisture. “Cotton pillowcases absorb natural oils and create friction, which can lead to dryness, frizz and breakage,” explains Kamara. “Wearing a silk bonnet creates a smooth barrier that helps hair retain moisture, maintain definition, and protect styles while you sleep.” Wearing one regularly, therefore, can be a key step in maintaining healthier hair, supporting growth, and reducing your reliance on heat styling to reduce frizz and flyaways each morning.

How to choose the best silk bonnet

In actual fact, while often used interchangeably, it’s both silk and satin bonnets that are worth investing in. “The main difference is that silk is a natural, breathable fibre, while satin is often synthetic but still very effective at reducing friction,” says Kamara. Plus, satin is often more affordable so it’s a brilliant option if you’re looking for a bonnet with a smaller price tag. And if you’re yet to invest? Kamara points out that silk or satin pillowcases also make a great backup. “Especially if you find that your bonnet tends to slip off during the night then your pillowcase is always there,” she says. Tying your hair with a silk scarf can also help to minimise friction at bedtime.

The best silk bonnets for sleeping

1. Silke Hair Wrap

Silke Hair Wrap The Kate £55 at Cult Beauty Whether your hair is long or short, curly or straight, thick or fine, this silk wrap has been designed to cover all hair types and has a clever elasticated band that expands or shrinks for a comfortable fit, whatever your head size. Made from 100% mulberry silk, it has a beautifully smooth surface that prevents your hair from snagging on your pillow while you sleep. Plus, it helps curly and coily textures to stay defined and hydrated overnight. Even better, there are tons of beautiful colours and designs to choose from too.

2. The Steam Bar The Satin Bonnet

The Steam Bar The Satin Bonnet £30 at Selfridges This silk bonnet has the supermodel seal of approval after Jourdan Dunn revealed this was her silk bonnet of choice in her Inside my Beauty Bag video with Harper’s Bazaar. Dunn mentioned using it specifically to steam with after conditioning and oiling her hair, to help lock in moisture, and the high-quality satin really does aid with locking in moisture and smoothing cuticles. However, if you are wearing it overnight, then it’s a comfortable wear that prevents frizz, breakage and split ends, keeps curl patterns defined, and smooths cuticles.

3. Slip Pure Silk Turban

Slip Pure Silk Turban - Pink £79 at Lookfantastic There's a reason that this bonnet comes with a slightly inflated price tag—every single detail of this wrap has been carefully considered. It's double-lined with the brand's trademarked slipsilk, which helps to keep your hair hydrated overnight while allowing strands to, you guessed it, slip smoothly against the fabric to prevent flyaways and maintain natural shine. Even better, it fits snuggly yet feels featherlight on the head, so you won't even know that you're wearing it. The hundreds of 5-star reviews speak to just what a luxurious investment this is.

4. Kitsch Oversized Satin Bonnet

Kitsch Terracotta Checker Oversized Satin Bonnet £16 (was £20) at Kitsch Very long or thick hair will love the extra room that Kitsch's oversized satin hair bonnets provide. Soft and roomy, it helps preserve hairstyles like twists, braids and coils from losing volume while you sleep, and because the satin is gentle on all textures, it means that straight, wavy and curly hair will enjoy its benefits too. The adjustable ties mean it's easy to get a comfortable fit for you, and the range of fun prints, patterns and colours means it's a playful choice too.

5. Cantu Satin Tie Bonnet

Cantu Satin Tie Bonnnet £9 at Lookfantastic If you're looking for an affordable bonnet to sleep in, then look no further than this satin option from Cantu. Offering a soft, silky lining that shields strands from dryness and friction, it's designed with curly and coily hair in mind—helping to keep curly textures moisturised and strand definition in place. This one also has a handy tie so you can ensure it stays in place all night long.

6. M&S Pure Mulberry Silk Hair Wrap