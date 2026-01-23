Whether Your Hair is Curly or Straight, These Silk Bonnets Are the Key to Healthier Strands

The best accessory to protect your hair while you sleep

Mica Ricketts's avatar
By
published
in Buying Guides
a closeup of a model&#039;s face and curly hair backstage at doublet fashion show - best silk bonnets for sleeping in
(Image credit: Launch Metrics)
Jump to category:

More than a bedtime ritual or cute hair accessory, silk bonnets have long been used to protect textured hair overnight. With a history rooted in Black beauty traditions, they’ve been growing in popularity for all hair types, with searches for 'sleep bonnet' increasing by 64% year on year and creators taking to TikTok to sing their praises. And while curly and coily hair types will long have known their benefits, if you're prone to waking to dry hair or excessive flyaways, then it might just be time to add one to your overnight routine. Yes, during a time when many of us are investing more and more in self-care, using a silk bonnet might just make the difference between a good hair day and a great one.

What is a silk bonnet?

“Silk bonnets are most commonly used by people with curly, coily and afro-textured hair, but they can benefit almost everyone, as it’s really about what the bonnet does,” explains International Hair Stylist Aminata Kamara. “By reducing friction and helping the hair retain moisture overnight, silk bonnets protect strands from dryness, breakage and frizz while also helping to preserve styles and support overall hair health.” Because of their versatility, Kamara points out that while they do tend to be associated with curly hair types, silk bonnets can actually be really valuable for a whole range of hair types and needs.

What are the benefits of wearing a silk bonnet?

Simply put, wearing a silk bonnet minimises the amount of friction that your hair encounters against your pillowcase and it helps your hair to retain moisture. “Cotton pillowcases absorb natural oils and create friction, which can lead to dryness, frizz and breakage,” explains Kamara. “Wearing a silk bonnet creates a smooth barrier that helps hair retain moisture, maintain definition, and protect styles while you sleep.” Wearing one regularly, therefore, can be a key step in maintaining healthier hair, supporting growth, and reducing your reliance on heat styling to reduce frizz and flyaways each morning.

How to choose the best silk bonnet

In actual fact, while often used interchangeably, it’s both silk and satin bonnets that are worth investing in. “The main difference is that silk is a natural, breathable fibre, while satin is often synthetic but still very effective at reducing friction,” says Kamara. Plus, satin is often more affordable so it’s a brilliant option if you’re looking for a bonnet with a smaller price tag. And if you’re yet to invest? Kamara points out that silk or satin pillowcases also make a great backup. “Especially if you find that your bonnet tends to slip off during the night then your pillowcase is always there,” she says. Tying your hair with a silk scarf can also help to minimise friction at bedtime.

The best silk bonnets for sleeping

1. Silke Hair Wrap

2. The Steam Bar The Satin Bonnet

3. Slip Pure Silk Turban

4. Kitsch Oversized Satin Bonnet

5. Cantu Satin Tie Bonnet

6. M&S Pure Mulberry Silk Hair Wrap

Mica Ricketts
Mica Ricketts
Freelance Beauty Editor and Contributor

Mica Ricketts is a freelance beauty editor and contributor to Marie Claire. She has written for titles including Refinery29 and Who What Wear UK, and also works with beauty brands on content messaging and marketing copy. She was previously Who What Wear UK's beauty editor. As someone that has tried basically every acne product on the market, she has a particular passion for debunking skincare myths and finding products that work. Plus, with two small children at home she is all about time-saving beauty routines that boost glow and disguise dark circles.