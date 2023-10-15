These looks prove the modern shag is the ultimate lazy-girl haircut for autumn/winter
Bring on the '70s revival
The shag haircut has been doing the rounds for a couple of years now, but as one of the ultimate 'cool girl' hair trends, it's not going anywhere anytime soon.
The shag is defined by its choppy layers, root volume and relaxed feel. When cut correctly, it has glorious texture and is messy but in a highly stylish way. It has a distinct '70s feel (much like the fox cut), and has similarities with other messy, texture cuts such as the mullet.
Perhaps the best thing about the shag is that it's one of the easiest hairstyles to wear: as well as looking ultra-casual and care-free, it is incredibly low maintenance for styling (again, if cut well). For natural wavy or curly hair (particularly for curly bobs), this can be a go-to style if you're often short of time; it's the kind of cut you can get up and go with.
Modern iterations of the shag include the 'shixie' (the shag pixie) and the 'shullet' (the shag mullet). But really, there are so many ways to wear it, no matter your hair length—short or long.
Still don't believe me? Scroll down to see the very best modern shag haircut ideas for everybody.
Shag haircuts for long hair
A post shared by Sophie Bathsheba Thatcher (@soapy.t)
This low-fuss, modern shag proves that a blast of dry shampoo or texturising spray is all you need for effortless chicness.
A post shared by ella (@ellabalinska)
Ella Balinska's cut takes the trophy for being the best curly shag we've ever laid eyes upon.
A post shared by sophie floyd (@sophfloyd)
This shag haircut takes inspiration from the modern mullet trend—and we love it.
A post shared by @katerinatannenbaum
The best thing about the modern shag? You can lean into your natural texture.
A post shared by Belinda Lee Mills (@bel_pipsqueekinsaigon)
This seriously voluminous blonde shag is hair goals.
A post shared by Julian Machann (@julianmachann)
For a super-modern take on the shag, why not incorporate a cropped fringe?
A post shared by BILLIE EILISH (@billieeilish)
Billie Eilish basically put the modern shag on the map when she debuted this bleached look.
Shag haircuts for short hair
A post shared by Sofia Cordaro ⭐️ (@sofeeau)
This copper mixie is perfection—and surprisingly versatile.
A post shared by LOUSITA CASH (@lousandtheyakuza)
Yes, even super-cropped looks can have shaggy layers cut into them to make them more low-maintenance.
Shag haircuts for mid-length hair
A post shared by Chloe (@idfwuchloe)
We couldn't be more obsessed with this wet-look curly shag if we tried.
A post shared by ERIS-KRISTINA (@eristheplanet)
This is the stuff shullet dreams are made of. Look at that shine.
A post shared by lee (@vciouslee)
For a retro take on the trend, embrace some blown-out volume.
A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)
Taylor Swift's heavy-fringed shag is next-level wearable.
Best styling products for the modern shag
