The 5 Hairstyles That Could Be Quietly Ageing You (And What to Try Instead)

We do so much to slow the optimise health and delay visible signs of ageing when it comes to our skin. We invest in potent retinol serums and indulgent overnight masks, book in for Botox, and never leave the house without a high factor SPF. And yet, when it comes to our hair, many of the decisions we make are far less considered.

A haircut has the power to subtly transform how we look. The right cut can lift the face, add movement and create the illusion of thicker, healthier hair. The wrong shape, however, can do the exact opposite, adding heaviness, emphasising lines or simply making your overall look feel a little dated.

“The issue isn’t necessarily age itself,” says Andreas Wild, stylist at Larry King Salon in Notting Hill. “It’s when a haircut becomes dated, overly heavy or disconnected from your natural texture and face shape.”

From overly layered cuts to fringes that fall flat, these are the five common hairstyles that can unintentionally age you—and the modern alternatives that feel fresher, softer and much more flattering.

Over-Layered Cuts

Layers can create beautiful movement, but too many can quickly have the opposite effect. “Over-layering is something we still see a lot,” says Wild. “When hair is chopped into too many layers, the ends can look wispy and frizzy rather than full and healthy.”

Instead of creating volume, excessive layering can remove essential weight from the hair, leaving it looking thin and lacking structure—particularly around the ends.

The key to keeping layers youthful is to keep them subtle. “Modern layering is much softer and more strategic,” he explains. “You want to keep strength through the perimeter while introducing subtle layers that enhance movement without sacrificing density.”

The Wrong Fringe

Fringes can be instantly transformative, perfectly framing the eyes and sculpting the cheekbones—but the wrong style can have the opposite effect. “Very thick, blunt fringes can feel heavy and severe,” says Wild. “On the other hand, extremely thin fringes can emphasise fine lines and lack impact.”

“A longer, softer fringe that blends into the sides of the haircut tends to feel much more modern,” he explains. “It frames the face gently and grows out beautifully, which makes it far more wearable.”

Few haircuts are as timeless as the bob, and the cut is still going strong for Spring 2026—but certain versions have definitely fallen out of favour. “The very stacked bob that’s shorter at the back and longer at the front was hugely popular in the early 2000s,” says Wild. “But today it can look quite rigid and dated.” These sharply angled cuts often lack movement, which can make the overall style feel heavy.

“A softer bob with natural movement feels much more contemporary,” he says. “Think less structure and more fluidity—a shape that moves naturally and feels effortless.” Try the bubble bob for soft volume, the tucked bob for face framing, or if you're in doubt, opt for the universally-flattering French bob.

Hair That’s Too Long

Length can be beautiful at any age, but extremely long hair without shape can sometimes drag the face down. “When hair becomes very long and flat, it can pull the features downward,” explains Wild. “Especially if there’s no movement or structure around the face.”

“Length can absolutely still work—it just needs shape,” he says. “Face-framing layers, healthy ends and a little movement make all the difference.”

Cuts That Fight Your Natural Texture

One of the biggest mistakes Wild sees in the salon isn’t a specific haircut—it’s choosing a style that constantly fights your natural hair type. “If you’re battling your hair every single day to make it behave, the cut probably isn’t working with your texture,” he says.

Trying to force naturally wavy hair to sit poker-straight—or vice versa—often results in styles that look stiff and high-maintenance. “The most modern haircuts work with your natural movement,” says Wild. “Whether that’s waves, curls or straight texture. When the shape supports your natural hair type, the result always looks more effortless and youthful.”