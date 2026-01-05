Sofia Richie’s Undone Pregnancy Bob Is a Masterclass in Low Effort (but Polished) Short Hair Styling

Although I'm convinced that there is almost no hairstyle that Sofia Richie Grainge can't pull off, her way of making even the most low-maintenance cuts look chic is worth studying. Currently pregnant with her second child, it makes sense that the it-girl is turning to simple styling—most recently in the form of her undone pregnancy bob.

Shorter chops are often associated with less faffing around in the mornings, but anyone who has had a bob will know that they can require some serious TLC to look their best. The 2026 bob trends point to soft waves being some of the most sought-after, so it's only natural that Richie Grainge's relaxed yet polished finish will be heavily copied by those of us who value both ease and sophistication with our hair.

Whether you're intrigued by the hair types best suited to this undone bob or exactly how to style it yourself, I've consulted two expert hair stylists who have broken down just how to achieve this bob hairstyle—minimal effort required.

Who will suit this type of bob?

"Wispy and whimsical, this undone bob sits somewhere between the chin and the collarbones with disconnected, wispy layers blended throughout to accentuate the cut’s tousled texture," explains Andy Heasman, International Creative Director at Rush Hair.

"The undone bob is ideal for those wanting to experiment with a shorter cut without losing too much length. The ends of the hair are feathered, whilst still holding shape and beautifully framing the face. The undone bob perfectly balances effortlessness and structure, creating a striking, yet relaxed silhouette that embraces the cut’s carefree nature with minimal heat styling."

Likewise, Suzie McGill, Artistic Director at Rainbow Room International, notes that "this style works beautifully on clients who want a modern and stylish look. It suits those with a slightly oval, heart-shaped, or square face, as the soft texture can balance facial features. It’s also great for anyone looking for a low-maintenance cut that still feels stylish and current," she says.

Which hair types work for an undone bob?

"The undone bob is renowned for its versatility, being a great option for almost any hair type," says Heasman. "For those with straight hair, the undone bob makes for a more structured, sleek finish—this may mean you’ll have to use a texturising spray to achieve a softer, more wispy, feminine look. For those with naturally wavier hair, the undone bob will have a more relaxed, undone effect which is perfect for this cut."

But in particular, McGill notes that "the undone bob works well on fine to medium hair and straight to slightly wavy textures. It can also suit thicker hair if layers are added to reduce weight and create movement."

How to copy Sofia Richie's style

"To achieve Sofia’s undone bob, texture and effortless movement is key," says Heasman. "I’d recommend using a medium-sized round brush and volumising mousse to heighten the appearance of the graduated, wispy layers and amp up the volume without appearing too styled. My favourite product for a messy, ‘lived-in’ finish like Sofia’s is a texturising sea salt spray which adds volume, body and lots of texture."

For a step-by-step guide, McGill breaks it down: