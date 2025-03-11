If you like the low-maintenance approach to hair styling and want to get ready in minutes—you need to know about the ‘lived-in bob’

You should know the score by now—the bob is the haircut of the year. But within the trend are an endless number of iterations. It's only just March, but so far, we've seen the pullet, flicked-out styles, midi shags, and the macro bob, for those who are feeling brave.

I'm quite low-maintenance when it comes to my hair—I like to keep things simple here. I simply do not have the time, nor the skill to be faffing around each morning, creating a perfectly coifed, frizz-free and shiny look. That's why I was so intrigued by the proliferation of the "lived-in bob" at the Brits, the Oscars, and Milan Fashion Week, especially when it was worn so effortlessly by Kiera Knightley.

I was even more fascinated, though, when celebrity hairstylist Megan Schnell told me that this is a "wash and wear" hairstyle, meaning that you don't even need to style it. Read on, and be prepared to dial the salon soon after...

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is the lived-in bob?

"A lived-in bob to me is polished and effortless," Schnell explains. "The cut is fresh and healthy while remaining light, airy and versatile. It can be worn sleek or natural or with a tousled texture."

And as to why she thinks it's so great? "Women of today want to look put together, but with minimal effort. This is a great choice as it feels fresh without looking overdone, making it an ideal, low-maintenance, yet chic option." Amen to that.

A post shared by TAMPA HAIRSTYLIST (@soph.hair.styles) A photo posted by on

Who does the lived-in bob suit?

Like most bobs, this cut is incredibly versatile and can be tailored, by adjusting the length and the layering, to suit the majority of face shapes.

Schnell says that your stylist should pay attention to your bone structure when cutting to achieve the ideal length. "For example, round faces benefit from a slightly longer bob to elongate the face, while square faces pair well with soft face-framing angles to balance strong jawlines. Heart-shaped faces look great with a cut that just barely grazes the chin to balance the proportions, and oval faces are ideal for the lived-back bob."

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Hairstylist Frome/Bath (@alexfelthamhair) A photo posted by on

How do you recreate the lived-in bob?

When creating the lived-in bob, your stylist will be very precise when it comes to the baseline, and they will also add subtle, airy layering to keep it from looking too heavy.

Remember, this is one of those heaven-sent cuts designed to be "wash and wear". This means you should add leave-in conditioner for moisture, lightweight oil for smoothness, and a dry texture spray to enhance movement.

Schnell recommends adding some mousse if air-drying and scrunching for natural waves. You can also add a straightener to your routine to create soft, Keira Knightley-esque bends in the bob. And finally, the hair stylist recommends getting regular trims to "keep the ends looking fresh and healthy."

A post shared by Pam Arias (@pamarias) A photo posted by on

Megan Schnell's favourite products for the lived-in bob